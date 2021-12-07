JOSEPH — The Joseph boys basketball team cut a 14-point halftime deficit in half against South Wasco County on Saturday, Dec. 4, but a 3-pointer by the Redsides stopped the rally, as they went on to win 65-33 over the Eagles.
Joseph head coach Olan Fulfer, though, said his team’s play was improved over Friday’s loss to Crane.
“There’s a lot of things that we did that showed flashes of good potential,” he said.
The opening weekend was a winless one for the Eagles, but Fulfer said after Saturday’s game there were things to build on.
“Our goal is to be competitive at the end of the season,” he said. “We showed flashes the last two games. It was nice. The teams we played showed us a lot of weaknesses that we have to fix to be competitive against good teams. ... It’s not going to all happen all at one.”
The Eagles trailed against South Wasco County at halftime, 33-19, but started the second half strong to get within seven, Fulfer said.
But the Redsides finished the quarter strong to go ahead after three, 50-28, and added on in the fourth.
Chase Homan led the Eagles with 12 points, and Hayden Hite added eight points.
“Chase Homan and Hayden Hite, I feel like today, they played really well with staying aggressive, doing exactly what we were working on,” Fulfer said.
Joseph (0-2 overall) plays next weekend at the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Basketball Tournament in North Powder, and faces Adrian on Thursday, Jordan Valley on Friday and Tri-Valley, Idaho, on Saturday.
Also Saturday
Jordan Valley 45, Wallowa 18: The Wallowa boys basketball team dropped to 0-3 on the young season with a loss at Jordan Valley Saturday, Dec. 4, 45-18, but did turn in their best defensive effort of the season.
Jordan Valley opened up a 20-point halftime lead, 31-11, but the Cougars held them to just 14 points in the second half.
Head coach Deon Chandler said he is already seeking marked improvement from his Cougars.
“As long as we improve every game, that’s what I want to see,” he said. “Every game they play with big hearts, (and) haven’t given up one game yet.”
Isaac Barnum was the Cougars’ leading scorer with 10 points, including eight in the first half.
“We had some kids really step up. Ryder (Goller) stepped up for us this weekend.” Willie (Gibbs) stepped up. Kaed (Thorne) played some big minutes….Big Isaac is playing well. All the guys are getting their feet underneath them.
“We’re very excited, they’re doing good things on the floor, and off the floor they are a family — molding as a family,” Chandler added.
The Cougars travel to the Hawk Invite in Hood River next weekend, where they face Horizon Christian, Hood River on Friday and Trout Lake on Saturday.
Crane 75, Enterprise 26: The Enterprise boys basketball team was held off the scoreboard in the first quarter and didn’t recover as the Outlaw fell to Crane on Saturday, Dec. 4, 75-26.
The Mustangs led 20-0 after one, opened up a 42-5 lead at the half and outscored Enterprise in each quarter.
Dylan Jennings, whose 3-pointer was the lone field goal for the Outlaws in the first half, finished with a team-high seven points, and Chase Duncan added six points.
“This weekend was an excellent learning experience for us,” head coach Kyle Crawford said. “Both Prairie City and Crane are tough, disciplined programs which really put into perspective some of our weaknesses. With that said, our team is more energized than ever to work on improving our skills and prepare for this coming weekend.”
Enterprise (1-2 overall) then travels to the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament in North Powder Friday and Saturday where it plays Adrian and Jordan Valley.
Friday
Crane 69, Joseph 31: Joseph ran into a tough matchup in its season opener Friday, Dec. 3, falling to Crane in a neutral-site game in Prairie City, 69-31.
Crane dominated from the get-go, leading 15-2 after one quarter and stretching the margin to an insurmountable 34-7 by halftime, limiting the Eagles to just two field goals in the first half. The Mustangs’ lead reached 36 by the end of the third quarter.
Ty Taylor had 26 points for the Mustangs to lead all scorers, with 18 of those coming in the first half. He single handedly outscored Joseph during the first three quarters.
James Burney had 11 points — all after halftime — to lead Joseph, and connected on three 3-pointers. Hayden Hite added seven points.
Prairie City 63, Enterprise 45: Prairie City built a double-digit first-half lead and never let up, outscoring Enterprise in each quarter on the way to a 63-45 win Friday, Dec. 3.
Eli Wright, who led Prairie City with 21 points, scored all of those points in the first half as the Panthers jumped out to a 31-16 lead at the break.
Enterprise found an offensive rhythm in the second half, but was unable to make up ground despite netting 20 points in the third. The Outlaws were then held to two field goals in the final quarter.
Dylan Jennings was Enterprise’s leading scorer, finishing with 12 points. Spencer and Jackson Decker each finished with 10 points. All three players hit a pair of 3-pointers in the loss, Enterprise’s first of the season.
South Wasco County 74, Wallowa 21: South Wasco County scored 27 points in the first quarter and led by 40 at halftime on the way to a 74-21 win over Wallowa on Friday, Dec. 3, in the Cougars’ home opener.
The young Cougars were held to just one first-half field goal — a basket by Kellen Knifong — and found themselves down at the break 45-5. Wallowa got into a rhythm in the second half, including scoring 10 points in the third quarter.
The Redsides had four players reach double figures, with Remington Anderson-Sheer scoring a game-high 20 points.
Wallowa was led by four players who each scored four points — Knifong, Ryder Goller, Gabriel Nobles and Malachi Wilson.
