EUGENE — The Joseph boys track and field team was in the running for a 1A state championship well into the evening Friday, May 20, at Eugene’s Hayward Field.
And although the Eagles were eventually surpassed by Adrian and Powder Valley in the team standings by the end of the night, the third-place finish was among the best in program history, just behind the second-place effort turned in by Joseph in 2019.
In all, the Eagles got a state championship from Reece Nelson, two runner-up efforts by Bayden Menton and a strong effort by Kale Ferguson to help boost them to 49 points — a total that surpassed the 48 scored by the team when it took second three years ago.
Nelson had a solid weekend for the Eagles, and helped kick things off with two third-place finishes Thursday in the high jump and the long jump, when he posted efforts of 6 feet and 19-feet-7, respectively.
He saved the best for last Friday, the final day of his prep track career, by posting an effort of 43-7¼ inches on his fifth attempt in the triple jump. It was one of four attempts that surpassed his previous personal best of 42-5, and one of two efforts that saw him jump better than 43 feet. His individual title was the first for the Joseph boys in an OSAA state track meet since Tyler Homan took the 300-meter hurdles in 2019.
Add in a second-place finish from Menton on Thursday in the 3,000, when he posted a personal best of 9:01.68, and the Eagles had an early lead that they didn’t relinquish until late Friday night. Joseph held the lead through 14 of 17 scored events, and wasn’t surpassed until the Adrian combination of Jace and Conley Martin took first and second in the 200 to move the Antelopes into the top spot. Powder Valley slid into second following the 300 hurdles.
Menton followed his second-place performance in the 3,000 with another PR in the 1,500 Friday, where he also placed second with a time of 4:08.14, topping his prior personal best by 5.7 seconds.
Ferguson had a personal record by 5 feet in taking fifth in the javelin with a heave of 156-1, and also was fifth in the discus with a best throw of 12-6. He, Nelson, Gavin Russell and Dylan Rogers were seventh in the boys 4x100 relay in a time of 47.10. Jett Leavitt rounded out the Eagles’ scoring by adding an eight-place finish in the boys 1,500 in 4:25.09.
Adrian pulled away late to finish with 74 points in claiming the boys team title, while Powder Valley, behind a win from Kaden Krieger in the 300 hurdles, finished with 52.5 points to just edge Joseph for second place.
Just one athlete, Basey Dawson, competed for the Joseph girls, but didn’t place in the high jump. Damascus Christian amassed 105.5 points to run away with the girls state title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.