The Joseph Charter School Eagles’ girls basketball squad remains undefeated after a three-day tournament stint in Powder Valley over the weekend Dec. 12-14.
The ladies first skewered Adrian on Thursday, Dec, 12, with a convincing 51-32 win. Coach Lance Homan called the game a hard fought battle in which the ladies exhibited playing lapses.
“A lot of that falls on me as I didn’t bring the energy I needed to in order to do my part for the team,” he said. “I was proud of how they stuck together and came out with a win.”
Super Sabrina Albee carried the torch while scoring 26 points, raking in 10 rebounds and snatching six steals. Freshman phenom Molly Curry scored nine while hauling in seven boards. Senior Camille Crenshaw nailed seven points while harvesting eight boards.
On Friday the 13th, bad luck fell on the shoulders of the Union Bobcats, a top-ranked 2A school. The 1A Eagles girls won a 54-47 victory, led by Albee’s 27 points.
“This was a huge win for our new team,” Homan said. “Union came in ranked in the top 10 for 2A and they are a very good and well-coached basketball team.” The coach said the Bobcats scored nine three-pointers over the duration and kept the Eagles’ defense on its toes.
“I was proud of how our girls stayed in the moment of the game and were able to pull off a good victory for us,” Homan said.
Albee also knocked off 13 boards for the game and snatched seven steals. Madelyn Nelson poured in 14 points and racked up five steals.
Albee: 33 pts, 8 reb., 6 steals, 4 assists
Madelyn Nelson: 13 pts, 9 steals, 4 assists
Saturday saw a great contest with the lady Eagles taming the Jordan Valley Mustangs, 51-34.
Homan said the battle showed the ladies’ mettle as they were down about five points in the third quarter. He thought about calling a timeout to settle the ladies but he eventually decided to see how the Eagles responded to the pressure.
“Jordan Valley is a very athletic and well coached team that I think will win a bunch of games this season,” Homan said.
Albee uncorked for 33 points. She also grabbed eight boards and committed six thefts with four assists as well.
Homan called the tournament a great weekend for his team. He noted the steady improvement of Brianna Micka and the play of Curry, who he said is a tough rebounder and is getting comfortable with high school ball. He also noted the sparkling inside play of Rylee Wilcox.
The ladies are 5-0 in the preseason, top ranked in their league, and ranked #2 in the state 1A division. They next play at Ione/Arlington on Friday, Dec. 20 at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.