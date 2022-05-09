BAKER CITY — The Joseph boys track and field team had three athletes place at the “Ray Day” Invitational at Baker City on Friday, May 6, while the girls team had two place.

Bayden Menton led the way for the Joseph boys by placing second in the 1,500 in 4:30.19, while in the same race, teammate Jett Leavitt was sixth in 4:39.32.

Kale Ferguson, meanwhile, was third in the javelin (146 feet, 11 inches) and fourth in the discus (119-10).

For the girls, Basey Dawson was seventh in the high jump (4-10) and Iona McDonald was eighth in the 3,000 (13:46.14).

The Joseph boys as a team tied for 13th, and the girls took 19th.

Joseph returns to Baker on May 13 for the 1A Special District 4 Championships.

