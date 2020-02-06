Joseph-Cove Boys Basketball
On Tuesday Feb. 4 the home-team Joseph Eagles boys defeated a younger and somewhat less experienced Cove Leopard team by the lopsided score of 70-29. The Eagles boys are now ranked at #8 out of the 76 1A teams in Oregon.
It was a contest never in doubt from the start. Joseph scored three hoops in the first two minutes and led 6-0. By the end of the first quarter they extended their lead to 23-7. Eagles' coach Olan Fulfer substituted the second string liberally in the second quarter, but at the half the score had crept to 39-16. With the starters playing much of the third quarter, the Eagles outscored the Leopards 19-8, leaving the Leopards in the dust 58-24.
The final quarter of the game was largely fought by players on both sides who hadn’t gotten much on-court time and relished the chance to get their hands on the ball. For Joseph, this meant a lot of passing around the key, as Fulfer tried to keep the scoring differential to a reasonable number. In the last three minutes, Joseph took only one shot.
Fulfer was happy with his team’s effort, and also credited Cove with a hard-fought game that was a good effort. “We had balanced scoring,” he said. “That indicates a lot of team play on our part.” Both teams kept fouls low and played clean games.
Mason Ferre led Eagle’s scoring with 12 points. Hadley Miller and Trace Collier contributed 11 points. And Chase Murray tossed in ten. Every single Eagle player scored points.
Before the boys game, the girls and boys Cove teams presented the Joseph teams with a banner, signed by each player, with a quote from Victor Hugo: “Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise.” It’s really touching,” said an emotional Fulfer. "We’ll be sure to hang it in the school where everyone can see it.”
