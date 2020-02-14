In the boys game, the Joseph Eagles outdistanced the Wallowa Cougars 64-42. The halftime score was 33-21, but in the second half the Eagles pulled steadily away. The game was fast paced and frenetic, with Wallowa committing 29 turnovers, and Joseph giving up the ball 24 times. Chase Murry dropped in 16 points for Joseph. Hadley Miller posted 12, and Mason Ferre scored 11. For Wallowa, Tristin Bales scored 15 and Quinten Tillery tallied 12.
This article is preliminary and will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.