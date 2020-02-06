On Tuesday Feb. 4 the Joseph Eagles girls flew away with a 53-33 victory over the Cove Leopards.
The Eagles sprang to an early lead in the first quarter with hoops by Molly Curry, and Madelyn Nelson, and flawless foul shooting by Brianna Micka, but the Leopards kept the score close at the close of the quarter 12-6 on buckets by Kierra Moore and Breanna Harvey.
The gap widened in the second quarter as the Eagles put up 18 more points, including four three-pointers, to the Leopards’ 11 points. Halftime score: Eagles 30-Leopards 17. The Eagle defense kicked in during the second half, allowing the Leopards only 16 points, while the Eagle offense poured in 23.
In Joseph's 53-33 victory, Madelyn Nelson led Eagle girls in scoring with 20 points, followed by Brianna Micka with 11 and Sabrina Albee with 9. High scorers for Cove: Austin Kendall with 11 and Taylor Fett with 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.