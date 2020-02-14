Joseph’s Sabrina Albee chalked up 19 points to lead the Eagles over the Wallowa cougars 53-38 in the season’s final game. Although Joseph committed 17 turnovers to Wallowa’s 11, the Cougars girls couldn’t get their shots to fall. Albee led Joseph with 19 points, including a three pointer and 4 of 6 foul shots. Brianna Micka contributed 12. For Wallowa, Kyla Hook led scoring with 11 points, while Jamie Johnston contributed 10.
THIS IS A PRELIMINARY REPORT AND WILL BE UPDATED WITH MORE DETAILS as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.