The Joseph and Enterprise volleyball teams opened the seasons on the road, and found success on the way.
The Eagles edged Country Christian in a five-set thriller on Thursday, Aug. 26, 28-26, 22-25, 26-24, 24-26, 15-13.
On Friday, Joseph fell to St. Paul, 20-25, 25-21, 25-11, 25-22, then later defeated Gervais in a neutral-site match at St. Paul, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19.
Enterprise, meanwhile, opened with a sweep of McLoughlin on the road Friday, 25-19, 25-16, 25-8, then fell to Crane at the Grant Union Tournament, 25-15, 25-15.
Stats and any other scores were not available.
Games canceled, schedules adjusted due to COVID-19
Wallowa’s jamboree and first football game of the 2021 season were canceled due to COVID-19, Athletic Director Marvin Gibbs confirmed Thursday, Aug. 26.
The jamboree in Wallowa was set to feature the Cougars, Cove and Sherman/Condon. Gibbs said both Wallowa and Sherman/Condon needed to cancel.
The Cougars were also scheduled to face Falls City in the Dufur Classic on Sept. 3.
The season opener for the Cougars now will be Sept. 10 at DeSales in Walla Walla, Washington, though Gibbs said there is some uncertainty there.
The Enterprise football team also has made a change to the schedule to start its season.
\The Outlaws, who were to face Gold Beach at the Dufur Classic, will now host Crane at 2 p.m. Friday, according to the OSAA website.
The Wallowa volleyball team had its opening weekend of action canceled, and now is scheduled to begin the season at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, when it hosts Enterprise.
