Joseph’s Jaxon Grover carries the ball in this file photo from a Sept. 3, 2021 game against Echo. Grover’s success continued into the 2022 season, as he earned all-league honors, including being named co-player of the year, in Special District 1.
JOSEPH — The Joseph football team put up impressive numbers during a 6-2 season that saw them miss the playoffs by just one game.
The success was shown in individual awards as six players received all-league accolades in Special District 1, highlighted by Jaxon Grover earning first-team honors on both offense and defense and being named co-player of the year.
“Other than just being crazy fast and elusive and tough to bring down, he has no quit in him,” Joseph head coach Damian Huff said of Grover. “He is tough to tackle. He has one of the best attitudes out of a player I have coached, ever. He is always smiling, always working hard, never bickering with players, super-humble. In today’s age with all the showboating and egos, he doesn’t have one at all. He loves the sport and enjoys it.”
Grover, who was a first-team wide receiver and a first-team defensive back, was integral to the offense with 1,139 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, leading the team in both categories. On defense, he recorded 47 tackles, which was second-best on the team. He added a team-best five interceptions and recovered two fumbles.
“Every day I just showed up to practice and tried my hardest at everything I could go,” Grover said. “Everyone on the team has the same mindset.”
Joseph implemented a more pass-heavy offense than in recent years, which resulted in Grover running more routes and catching passes rather than taking handoffs.
“It wasn’t overly difficult. It definitely was an adjustment from past years,” Grover said. “We practiced hard every day, learned all the new plays and everything we had to do.”
Along with Grover on the first team was Kale Ferguson as a kicker. The senior also was selected as a second-team linebacker, recording 43.5 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss.
He earned second team on the defense despite having limited experience at linebacker.
“Had he had more experience at middle linebacker, I think the year could have gone different (on defense),” Huff said.
Interestingly, the coach said when Ferguson played offense, his defense improved.
“I should have switched him to the offensive side sooner,” Huff said. “After the Prairie (City) game we realized we needed him on offense, and he started playing better defense. He was more tuned into the game.”
Gavin Russell also received recognition on both sides of the ball, being named second team at nose guard and honorable mention at running back. He led the team with 51 tackles, including 15.5 for loss, and recovered three fumbles, and on offense rushed for 278 yards and five touchdowns.
“Gavin is only a sophomore. He is going to be good,” Huff said. “...He lives in the weight room, loves football. He is going to cause some havoc at nose guard (in the future).”
James Burney was also selected to the second team as a wide receiver, and named honorable mention at defensive back. He had 330 yards receiving and five touchdowns, and on defense had 28 tackles and four interceptions.
“James had a good year,” Huff said. “There were some areas that if he had cleaned them up a little bit he would have been one of those kids that got first team on both sides of the ball.”
Kellen Crenshaw received honorable mention at both center and defensive end. On defense, Crenshaw had 33 tackles, five for loss, and three fumble recoveries. Offensively, he had 242 yards receiving and five touchdowns.
“Kellen, another sophomore, I think he’s going to be in the same conversation next year — solid defensive end. He’s fundamentally good. … He’ll be integral to what we do next year.”
Kane Johnson rounded out the accolades as honorable mention quarterback. The coach noted Johnson threw only one interception last year. He threw 11 touchdowns and passed for 630 yards.
The impressive thing with Kane was ball security,” Huff said. “It’s important to make the right decisions.”
