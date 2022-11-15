DSC_5684 copy.JPG
Joseph’s Jaxon Grover carries the ball in this file photo from a Sept. 3, 2021 game against Echo. Grover’s success continued into the 2022 season, as he earned all-league honors, including being named co-player of the year, in Special District 1.

 Ronald Bond/Wallowa County Chieftain

JOSEPH — The Joseph football team put up impressive numbers during a 6-2 season that saw them miss the playoffs by just one game.

The success was shown in individual awards as six players received all-league accolades in Special District 1, highlighted by Jaxon Grover earning first-team honors on both offense and defense and being named co-player of the year.

