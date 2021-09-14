The Joseph Eagles ended a two-game losing streak to the South Wasco County Redsides, scoring often in a 31-13, lightning-delayed victory at home Friday, Sept. 10.
Jaxon Grover continued his solid start, with his day including a 20-yard touchdown run and a 99-yard kickoff return. Gavin Russell added a 35-yard scoring run, Brad Wilcox caught a touchdown pass, and Harley Miller had a 15-yard touchdown run.
The Eagles (2-0 overall) hit the road for the next three games, beginning Friday, Sept. 17, at Dayville/Monument.
A second tough loss for Enterprise
The Enterprise Outlaws had another heartbreaking setback, falling on the road Thursday, Sept. 9, against the Pilot Rock Rockets 36-32.
The Outlaws scored with 80 seconds remaining to get within four points, but the Rockets recovered the ensuing onside kick to hold on and improve to 2-0, while the loss sent Enterprise to 0-2.
The Outlaws two losses this season have been by a combined total of six points.
Enterprise (0-2 overall) looks to shake the bad luck Friday when it hosts Imbler.
