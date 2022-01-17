IMBLER — The Joseph girls basketball team spent most of their Saturday, Jan. 15 contest at Imbler trying to rally.
But every time the Eagles closed in, or evened the score as they did several times in the second half, the Panthers responded to regain the lead.
That trend finally changed in the fourth quarter, when the Eagles took the lead for good with 4:31 to play and held on for a 32-29 victory over the Panthers in an Old Oregon League contest in Imbler.
"I thought our girls fought hard to fight back from the early deficit," head coach Lance Homan said.
Twice in the third quarter, Joseph — which trailed 19-15 at halftime — tied the score, at 19-19 and at 23-23.
Both times, Imbler scored itself, and was able to go into the fourth ahead 25-23 before regaining the four-point margin after a field goal by Paiten Braseth.
Molly Curry made two free throws to pull Joseph within two before Mikinah Browne pushed the lead back to four at 29-25.
But Sarah Orr scored for Joseph to cut the deficit to two, then moments later tracked down the ball after a missed free throw and got it to Aimee Meyers, who in turn found Maggie Miller for a layup to tie the score with 4:47 to play.
Cooper Nave's free throw gave Joseph the lead, and Meyers scored with 1:05 to play to extend the lead to three.
Joseph held on despite missing six free throws in the final 36.7 seconds, thanks in large part to Imbler having a handful of close looks late miss.
The Eagles were in a big early hole, as just a basket from Meyers was all they managed in the first as they trailed 13-2 after one. Meyers and Orr got going in the second quarter, and the Eagles found a rhythm to close the gap to four at halftime.
Meyers finished with 14 points to lead the Eagles in the victory, while Orr scored six points.
Joseph (5-5 overall, 2-0 OOL) has a full week ahead, visiting Pine Eagle on Jan. 19, hosting Nixyaawii on Jan. 21 and traveling to Powder Valley on Jan. 22.
Joseph's game against Griswold on Jan. 14 was canceled, and the Eagle boys had both their games from the weekend — against Griswold and Imbler — canceled. Reschedule dates are not yet known.
The boys team, like the girls, next face Nixyaawii and Powder Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.