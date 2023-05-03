WESTON-McEWEN — By the slimmest of margins, one-half of a point, the Joseph girls’ track and field team placed just ahead of Enterprise in the team scores as both competed in the Small Schools Meet on Tuesday, May 2 at Weston-McEwen High School.
The Eagles finished fourth with 67 points while the Outlaws were fifth after putting up 66.5 points. The needed half-point came in the shot-put competition as Eagle junior Lakotah Steel’s throw of 25 feet, 3 inches was the same as Stanfield/Echo’s JoLee Palmateer, placing both in seventh place and splitting the point.
Joseph’s top individual finish came in the pole vault event, as freshman Annie Rose Miller swept the field with a top height of 8 feet, 6 inches.
Enterprise also saw an individual champion as sophomore Navaeh James crossed the line in the 100-meter hurdles with a meet-best time of 17.58 seconds.
The Joseph boys placed third in the team points after a 65-point total while Enterprise’s 61 points was good enough for fifth place.
Eagle senior Kale Ferguson continued to dominate the field events, winning both the discus and javelin events. A new personal record in the javelin throw of 174 feet, 8 inches is the top distance in the 1A standings for the state.
For the Outlaw boys, a number of second-place finishes led the team including Ezra Storlie in the long jump, Tanner Kesecker in the shot put and Andrew Nordtvedt in the 400 meters.
Girls Team Scores: 1. Weston-McEwen, 162. 2. Heppner, 113. 3. Stanfield/Echo, 101. 4. Joseph, 67. 5. Enterprise, 66.5. 6. Pine Eagle, 37. 7. Pilot Rock, 33. 8. Griswold, 24. 9. Irrigon, 6.5. 10. Imbler, 5. 10. Nixyaawii Community, 5.
Boys Team Scores: 1. Weston-McEwen, 179.5. 2. Heppner, 94.5. 3. Joseph, 65. 4. Stanfield/Echo, 62.5. 5. Enterprise, 61. 6. Irrigon, 54. 7. Pine Eagle, 47. 8. Griswold, 23. 9. Imbler, 21. 10. Pilot Rock, 12.5. 11. Nixyaawii Community, 11.
