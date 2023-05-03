WESTON-McEWEN — By the slimmest of margins, one-half of a point, the Joseph girls’ track and field team placed just ahead of Enterprise in the team scores as both competed in the Small Schools Meet on Tuesday, May 2 at Weston-McEwen High School.

The Eagles finished fourth with 67 points while the Outlaws were fifth after putting up 66.5 points. The needed half-point came in the shot-put competition as Eagle junior Lakotah Steel’s throw of 25 feet, 3 inches was the same as Stanfield/Echo’s JoLee Palmateer, placing both in seventh place and splitting the point.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.