The Joseph Girls cagers proved that JCS Eagles are tougher than Golden Eagles after trouncing Nixyaawii 54-40 on Saturday, Feb. 15. The game started as a defensive battle with the Eagles leading by seven midway into the third quarter before the they caught fire, putting Nixyaawii seriously into the hole and coasted to victory before the Golden Eagles knew what was happening.
Sabrina Albee led the scoring with 23 while Madelyn Nelson chipped in with 13 and Brianna Micka put in 10 for the cause.
"We played a great game," coach Lance Homan said. We're ready for District
