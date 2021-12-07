JOSEPH — The Joseph girls basketball team picked up its first win Saturday, Dec. 4, in comeback fashion, rallying in the fourth quarter for a 51-48 home win over South Wasco County.
The Eagles saw a 32-24 halftime lead vanish, and fell behind after three quarters, 40-38.
Joseph rallied behind Aimee Meyers, who scored 18 points to share game-high honors with teammate Cooper Nave. Meyers had seven of her points in the final quarter, including hitting five free throws in the period to help push Joseph over the top.
Joseph as a team was 7-for-12 from the free-throw line in the fourth.
“I was extremely proud of how our girls handled themselves,” head coach Lance Homan said. “They stuck together, picked each other up, and grinded out a victory. We had Abby (Orr) and Cooper foul out in the last quarter and we were able to utilize other kids that haven’t been in that situation, and they did great. Overall it was a great team effort and a very hard fought win for sure.”
The Eagles opened up their eight-point halftime margin thanks in large part to Nave, who went off to score 10 points in the first quarter, and 16 in the opening half. Meyers had 10 points in the second as Joseph doubled its margin from 14-10 to the eight-point halftime gap.
Sarah Orr added eight points for the Eagles (1-1 overall), who play Adrian, Jordan Valley and Tri-Valley, Idaho, next Thursday through Saturday at the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament in North Powder.
Also Saturday
Jordan Valley 58, Wallowa 27: The Wallowa Cougars girls basketball team wrapped up their opening week 1-2 with a loss at Jordan Valley on Saturday, Dec. 4, 58-27.
The Mustangs broke the game open early as they built a nine-point lead after one, pulled ahead to a 30-13 lead at the break and added on from there.
“They’re solid,” said Wallowa head coach Greg Oveson, noting his team was within about four in the second quarter before the Mustangs took off. “Their post play is solid. Their outside shooters, they’re good. They’re aggressive, they’re physical, they’re a pretty solid team. The second quarter, we played pretty well against them for about six minutes.”
Abby Straight turned in her best scoring effort of the young season, as the freshman scored six points in the opening quarter and finished with a team-high eight points. Haley Brockamp added five points and Cecilia April scored four points.
Wallowa (1-2 overall) travels to the Hawk Invite in Hood River next weekend, where it faces Horizon Christian and Hood River on Friday and Trout Lake on Saturday.
Crane 65, Enterprise 20: The Enterprise girls basketball team lacked energy and ran into the buzzsaw that is Crane as they fell to the Mustangs in Prairie City on Saturday, Dec. 4, 65-20.
Crane quickly opened up a double-digit lead and never let up. The Outlaws were held without a field goal until Rilyn Kirkland, who had six points, connected in the second quarter. The Outlaws were down 28-8 at the half, and the lead swelled to 29 after three quarters.
“Crane, they lost some really good players, but they got some really good players,” head coach Mike Crawford said. “They look like a team that’s been playing all along. They’re polished.”
Kirkland and Jada Gray both finished with six points to lead Enterprise.
Skye Miller had 18 points to lead Crane.
Enterprise (1-2 overall) played at Elgin on Tuesday, then travels to the Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament in North Powder Friday and Saturday where it plays Adrian and Jordan Valley.
Friday
Wallowa 38, South Wasco County 34: Haley Brockamp scored 13 of her game-high 14 points in the second half, and Wallowa rallied from a halftime deficit to pick up its first win of the season Friday, Dec. 3, topping South Wasco County, 38-34.
The senior scored eight points in the third quarter alone — double the entire SWC team — as the Cougars turned a 16-11 halftime deficit into a 25-20 lead after three quarters. She added five points in the fourth, and Libby Fisher had four as the Cougars held on.
“Friday night, we played really good basketball for about 10 minutes, and that’s the best they played all year,” head coach Greg Oveson said. “We’re going to have to do a little bit better than that. We were behind for quite a while and then got ahead and got a good lead on them.”
Fisher finished with nine points, and Sophie Moeller netted eight points, including six after halftime.
Prairie City 56, Enterprise 53, 2OT: The Enterprise girls dropped a wild contest Friday, Dec. 3, for their first loss of the year, falling at Prairie City in double overtime, 56-53, in a game where the Outlaws saw five players foul out.
The teams played to a 39-39 tie through four quarters, and were tied at 47 after the first extra session.
The difference in the second overtime was the free-throw line. Prairie City was able to shoot 13 free throws, and made seven, while the Outlaws were 2-for-6. In all, the Panthers shot 39 free throws, making 22, while the Outlaws were just 12-for-30 from the charity stripe.
Head coach Mike Crawford said his team had opportunities to win in regulation and in both overtimes, but the team’s inexperience in close situations hurt.
“We had a layup at the end of regulation that would have won the game,” he said. “We had a six-point lead and the ball in the first overtime. We just turned it over. ... I’m taking it as a we’re going to learn from that, we’re going to go forward and see how it is.”
The contest was back and forth. Enterprise trailed 12-11 after the first quarter, but held the Panthers to just five second-quarter free throws as they took a 22-17 lead at the half. Jada Gray scored all nine of her points in the first half, and was the leading scorer at the break.
Enterprise maintained a 29-26 lead after three quarters, but Prairie City’s Betty Ann Wilson had nine points in the fourth, to help the Panthers force overtime. She added nine more points in the extra sessions to finish with 30.
Alex Rowley finished with 12 points — including seven in the fourth quarter — to lead Enterprise. Maci Marr added 11 points, including six in the first overtime period. She was also the only Outlaws starter to not foul out.
Crane 59, Joseph 19: The season did not start well for the Joseph girls basketball team against the reigning 1A state champs, who rolled in their own season opener to their 45th straight victory, 59-19.
“Crane is a very good basketball team that you can tell has played together,” Joseph head coach Lance Homan said. “Our girls played hard and we worked on what we needed to work on. We were able to play a lot of girls and we are just trying to figure out where everyone fits, what each player can do, etc. Tough way to open the season, but I think we were able to keep this loss in perspective.”
The Eagles were close to Crane after one, trailing just 8-3, before the Mustangs broke the game open. An 18-6 second quarter put Crane ahead 26-9 at the half, and the lead grew to 46-16 after three quarters.
Kortney Doman had 14 points to lead Crane in scoring. Joseph was led by Emma Orr, who scored six points, and Cooper Nave, who added five points.
