Joseph Girls won their Wednesday afternoon game with Damascas Christian, 42-27. With 8 seconds left, Sabrina Albee stole the ball, dribbled up the court, was fouled and sank the two foul shots to seal the deal.
Sabrina Albee was high scorer with 14 points as well as 4 assists, Camille Crenshaw added 8 and two assists, Brianna Micka scored 7 with one assist, Madelyn Nelson added 6, Molly Curry contributed 5 and Rylee Wilcox tossed in 2 points and dished out 3 assists.
Noelle Wakefield was the high scorer for Damascas Christian with 9 points and 1 assist.
Joseph plays #1 Crane at noon on Friday.
