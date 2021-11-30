JOSEPH — The last few years, Joseph and Wallowa have been in a cooperative on the wrestling mat.
This season, though, the Eagles will be on their own with the Cougars not having any athletes to join the team.
And even then, numbers are low for Tim Kiesecker.
“Strictly a Joseph team,” he said. “I’m struggling getting four or five kids up at practice.
“Since COVID, it’s been almost impossible getting kids.”
Kiesecker said he has five wrestlers out this season, the vast majority of them being freshmen who have yet to get their feet wet at the high school level.
“But all the freshmen I’ve been working with them through their junior high years,” he said. “They’re decent little wrestlers.”
Most of them are in the lightweight divisions, as well. Four of the wrestlers — Jett Peterson, James Webb, Jayden McNall and Dylan Rogers — all tip the scale between 110 and 120 pounds, Kiesecker said, with the fifth, Gavin Russell, coming in at about 155 pounds.
“With the group I’ve got, you can get through a lot of moves. … They retain it,” Kiesecker said. “I’m throwing a lot of stuff at them.”
He said a lot of the work he has been doing has been on takedowns — especially for his younger wrestlers.
“For the most part, it’s been about 65% takedowns. That’s always the most challenging for the up-and-coming young ones,” he said. “That’s the hardest thing for them to get down. I really feel like we spent a lot of time on that. My goal is to get those kids to where they’re competing at the high school level.”
One challenge he will have is keeping Joseph wrestlers from facing off against each other on the mat.
“They will be good freshmen, just have to figure out how to do it so they’re not wrestling each other a lot in these (tournaments),” he said.
The Eagles open the season Friday, Dec. 3, at the Enterprise Kickoff. Their home Jo-Hi Invite is Jan. 7-8, and the district tournament is Feb. 19.
Kiesecker said he’ll work with his wrestlers throughout the season on believing they can be state contenders.
“I usually push them pretty hard to believe they’re going to state. We’ll get what we get then,” he said.
