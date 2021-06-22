NORTH POWDER — Mason Ferre had a game to remember Monday, June 21, in the first game of the 1A boys state basketball tournament.
The Joseph senior scored 39 points, including 26 points in the second half, as the Eagles rallied from a 14-point deficit to take down Siletz Valley, 61-41, to reach the quarterfinals.
“I was just really proud of my team to not fold or hold their heads (down) when they got down bad,” head coach Olan Fulfer said.
The Eagles trailed 16-7 after one, and the lead grew to 21-7 before Siletz settled for a 23-18 lead at the half.
The second half was all Joseph, led by Ferre. He hit four 3-pointers and had 16 points in the third quarter alone, pushing the Eagles ahead after three, 42-36. A 19-5 fourth quarter, with Ferre adding 10 more points, turned the lead into a blowout.
“They couldn’t guard him,” Fulfer said of Ferre, who finished with eight 3-pointers on the night.
James Burney added seven points for Joseph.
The Eagles (11-2 overall) faced Nixyaawii at 8 p.m. Tuesday, and plays Wednesday and Thursday. Games are in Baker City and North Powder.
Eagles fall at home to Badgers
The Eagles’ final regular-season home game was a struggle as Joseph lost to Powder Valley, 59-47, on June 17.
The Eagles led by four at halftime, but the Badgers took a 42-40 lead after three quarters and outscored Joseph 17-7 in the final quarter to pull away.
Mason Ferre scored a team-high 21 points for the Eagles, including 13 in the first half. Chase Murray added 18 points.
Joseph stops Crane
A day earlier, the Eagles locked down Crane defensively to grab a 46-32 victory over the Mustangs June 16 in a game played in Enterprise.
Mason Ferre went off, scoring 25 points, including 14 in the second half. Chase Murray added eight points.
Outlaws end with a loss
The Enterprise boys basketball team ended its season with a home 52-43 loss to Crane on Wednesday, June 16.
David Salim led the Outlaws with 18 points, and Jackson Decker added 13 points.
Enterprise finished with a record of 3-8 overall.
Crane girls down Enterprise
Kelsie Siegner scored 22 points and was one of four Crane players in double figures as the Mustangs ended Enterprise’s season Wednesday, June 16, by handing them a 68-35 loss.
Crane put the game away quickly, taking a 14-point lead after one quarter and extending it to 36-14 by halftime.
Enterprise, which finished with a record of 5-5 overall, was led by Asiya Salim, who poured in 16 points, including eight in a third quarter where the Outlaws scored more points (15) than they did the entire first half. Grace Collins added five points.
The matchup pit two 500-win coaches against each other: Mike Crawford of Enterprise and Stub Travis of Crane.
Joseph girls end with two losses
The Joseph girls basketball team dropped its final two games of the 2021 season, falling to Crane, 61-27, Wednesday, June 16, in a game played in Enterprise, and then Thursday dropping a home contest to Powder Valley, 39-36.
Stats were not provided.
Joseph wrapped up the season with a final record of 7-4 overall.
Evans, Ferguson qualify for state
Enterprise’s Trace Evans went 3-1 to take third place at 152 pounds in the 2A/1A Special District 4 tournament Thursday, June 17, in Culver.
Evans needed just 21 seconds to pin Tyler Boor of Heppner in his first match, but dropped a 5-2 decision in the semifinals to Wyatt Corwin of Culver. He recovered to win two matches by technical fall, defeating Isaiah Lemmon of Echo 17-1, and Gen Wintersteen of Elgin 18-1.
Tegan Evans took fifth, dropping a pair of matches but defeating Crane’s Ty Taylor by fall in the fifth-place match. He also had a win by forfeit.
For Joseph, Kale Ferguson took third despite wrestling just one match. He lost in the 195 semifinals to Christian Mattson-McKenzie of Culver by a 21-5 tech fall, and had three other byes.
Andy Miranda pinned Heppner’s Zane Fisher to take fifth at 126 and finish 1-2, and Adrian Cabrera was sixth at 170.
As a team, Enterprise placed 10th and Joseph took 12th.
Evans and Ferguson qualified for the 2A/1A Oregon Wrestling Association state tournament, which takes place Friday and Saturday in Sweet Home.
