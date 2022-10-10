EvsC_001.jpg
Buy Now

Joseph’s Kale Ferguson (8) charges through the field against Echo on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Joseph’s 24-21 season-opening win in Echo. The senior linebacker is a force on both sides of the ball for the 4-1 Eagles. 

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian, File

JOSEPH — Kale Ferguson has been an integral part of the success of the Joseph football program in recent years, a fact that is further bearing itself out this fall.

Ferguson, a senior linebacker for the six-man Eagles, makes his presence felt mostly on the defensive side of the ball, and has the capability to line up wherever first-year head coach Damian Huff needs him. While his favorite spot is middle linebacker — a position, he says, that allows him the opportunity to be in on more plays than if he were at his other main position, defensive end — he has both the size to play on the defensive line, and the speed to play in the defensive backfield.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.