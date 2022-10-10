Joseph’s Kale Ferguson (8) charges through the field against Echo on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Joseph’s 24-21 season-opening win in Echo. The senior linebacker is a force on both sides of the ball for the 4-1 Eagles.
JOSEPH — Kale Ferguson has been an integral part of the success of the Joseph football program in recent years, a fact that is further bearing itself out this fall.
Ferguson, a senior linebacker for the six-man Eagles, makes his presence felt mostly on the defensive side of the ball, and has the capability to line up wherever first-year head coach Damian Huff needs him. While his favorite spot is middle linebacker — a position, he says, that allows him the opportunity to be in on more plays than if he were at his other main position, defensive end — he has both the size to play on the defensive line, and the speed to play in the defensive backfield.
“He wants to play middle linebacker in college, but sometimes I need him at nose tackle or defensive back,” Huff said. “Whatever I need, he’ll do.”
He’s not limited to just one side of the ball, either. He has spent time at running back, Huff said, and has taken reps in practice at quarterback, ready to step into the role if needed. Quarterback is, in fact, a position he played at Idaho’s Lakeland High School during his freshman year, but he got tired of getting hit during plays. He would much rather be dishing out punishment rather than receiving it.
“I like hitting people. It’s more enjoyable,” he said. “I feel like defense wins games, and so being a part of that is something that I want to do over being in a different position.”
His ability and willingness to step into any position, along with his lead-by example style and strong work ethic, have been major assets for Huff, helping the former Taft assistant coach adjust to a new school.
“The transition for me taking over as head coach, he has made it 1,000 times easier,” Huff said. “The way he leads the team, I can count on him to be a borderline assistant coach at times. I can tell him what I’m looking for and he gets it done. When you have 26 kids and only one assistant coach, it makes a world of difference to have a player who understands the game the way he does.”
Ferguson, a three-sport athlete who also wrestles and is a thrower in track and field (he also can run sprints), has played football since sixth grade, and had a desire to play collegiately “forever,” he said.
He once wasn’t sure if the goal would be attainable, but credited a former Joseph assistant coach for helping him through some major personal challenges and forming him into the person he is today.
“I had a lot of self-doubt. My sophomore year, I had a coach up here, Jacob Holguin, he inspired me as a football player and a person and helped me get onto the right path to get there. Once he did that, it became an unconscious goal. Ever since then I’ve been striving to do that. It’s something I can't see myself not doing.”
Before Holguin, Ferguson said his place of release was the gym. The assistant coach changed that.
“He taught me how to be an amazing person, and that really helped me with my sense of direction,” Ferguson said. “I’ve learned that helping others and being there for people that are feeling down and motivating them makes me feel better. I’m not doing it to look good, I just genuinely care. It’s helped me a lot, and it’s helped me become more positive.”
The gym, though, still is a haven for Ferguson, who said he lifts five to six days a week. It is where he lives, Huff said, and has turned himself into a force on the field at 6-feet-2, 220 pounds, but one with the ability to run a 200-meter race in under 25 seconds, which he did during the spring of 2021.
“I definitely can say I’m not the biggest, not the fastest, but having the combination of both is somewhat of an advantage,” he said. “Most of the people I compete against are either one or the other. They’re not in between like me. I have the ability to be powerful and strong, but also have good speed.”
Huff said Ferguson has dedicated himself to playing at the college level, and that shows in his work on the field and in the weight room.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anybody more prepared for a season,” Huff said. “He is all in, and football is definitely his passion.”
Ferguson has visited several schools in his search for a place to continue his football career, but said George Fox is his leading candidate.
Most might see his playing six-man football as a detriment to going to the college level, but Ferguson has a different take.
“It’s kind of both ways. It’s not an advantage, but it’s not a disadvantage,” he said. “If I played at a school that plays 11-man, I’d be normal and college scouts would look at you like normal. Six-man, they look to see who is a big fish in a little pond.”
He also hopes to run to continue in track and field, where his blend of speed and strength could be well utilized.
“I’m kind of focusing on the throwing events, but leaning more toward becoming a decathlete,” he said.
As for this season, the Eagles are 4-1, with the lone setback a 48-32 loss to Prairie City/Burnt River in which both Huff and Ferguson said Joseph hurt itself with some offensive struggles.
“I know we could have beat them,” Ferguson said.
He hopes to help lead Joseph back to the playoffs and on a deep run in the newly sanctioned six-man ranks before setting his focus on wrestling and his continued commitment to the weight room as he prepares to hopefully play at the next level.
“My goal is to push everybody and myself as much as I possibly can,” he said. “I want to win as much as we can.”
