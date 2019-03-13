As if Joseph Charter School athletes don’t have enough to be proud of their winter sports accomplishments, they now have another feather to install in their cap:
The Joseph boys basketball team won the Les Schwab 1A Team of the Month award for the month of February. The award includes a trophy and a $100 check for sports programs.
The award is chosen monthly and is based on a combination of performance, dedication in the classroom and service to the community.
