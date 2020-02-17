The Joseph Eagles sent nine wrestlers to the land of Union for the 1A/2A Special District 4 tournament on Feb. 14-15. Grapplers Zeb Ramsden at the 145 pound bracket and Jonah Staigle at 220 pounds, earned state berths at the meet while the Eagles placed seventh of 12 teams.
Ramsden placed second in his bracket, beating Carter Blackburn of Union by decision. Staigle first won by fall over Wylie Johnson of Culver and followed that victory with another fall, over Michael Day of Union.
Other wrestlers who won on the mat included Kennison Knifong who won by fall over both Isaac Coopman of Grant Union and Jake Doman of Crane, also in the 145 pound slot, ensuring Knifong a sixth-place finish. Harley Miller, wrestling at 160 pounds, won by decision over Noah Blood of Grant Union and also felled Tatin Ott of Crane for an eighth-place finish.
Ronnie Morello wrestled to a fourth-place finish at 182 pounds. He bested Aidan Henlin of Culver by fall and the same went for Issac Andres of Culver.
The state championships are held on Feb. 28-29 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
