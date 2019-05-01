On a blustery, cool day, when most of the track and field statistics bore an “a” or “wind-assisted” footnote, Joseph and Enterprise athletes dominated the JoHi Track and Field meet Saturday, April 27. Joseph Charter School runners Tyler Homan and Ella Coughlan shattered school records. The Enterprise and Joseph boys established 33 personal or seasonal bests while the girls set 20 seasonal or personal bests.
Homan, who had pledged to set a new school record in the 300 meter hurdles blazed out of the start, and when he rounded the curve and vaulted the second set of obstacles, was easily pulling away from his four competitors. He finished in 41.47 seconds, eclipsing the previous record of 41.8 seconds.
Coughlan ran a personal best of 2:26.53 to set a new school record in the 800 meter run. Teammate Haley Miller finished second in 2:42.42.
Other standout Wallowa County performers included Enterprise students Garrett Thorn who won the boys 100 meter in 12.05 and the 200 meter in 24.95, Colby Harris who took the long jump with a leap of 18.0 feet, jumping into the wind, Dylan Marr, winner of the high jump, and Kyla Hook and Charlotte McDonald who scorched to a nearly tied finish in the girl’s 400 meters at 1:04.82 and 1:06.55 respectively. Outstanding Joseph Charter School athletes included T.J. Grote who cleared a winning 12.0 feet in the pole vault, Jonah Staigle who won the shot put with a state-meet qualifying 40 feet, one inch, Henry Coughlan who lapped his competition in the 3,000 meter run, finishing in 9:28.56, just ten seconds shy of a school record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.