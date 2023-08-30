JOSEPH — Joseph volleyball fans had much to cheer about as the Eagles took care of two nonleague opponents to start the season in the Joseph gym on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
The action started with Joseph taking on Central Christian, part of the Mountain Valley League.
The Eagles were forced into extra points in the first set, finally taking a 26-24 victory to start a 3-0 match win. Set two also proved to be close as Joseph fought to a 25-21. In the final set of the match, the Eagles took a convincing 25-13 victory.
In game two of the day, Joseph kept the South Wasco Redsides winless on the year, winning in a 3-0 match. The Eagles jumped out to a 25-19 victory in the first set, following with a 25-10 win in the second. Joseph closed out the match in the third and final set, taking a 25-14 victory.
Joseph was scheduled to make a trip to Powder Valley on Wednesday, Aug. 30 to meet Trinity Lutheran in nonleague action.
The Eagles (2-0 overall before the Trinity Lutheran match) take to the road on Saturday, Sept. 2 to take part in the Dufur Classic. Pool play begins in the morning with bracket action in the afternoon.
