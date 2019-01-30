The JoWa wrestling squad put in some heavy mileage over the weekend of Jan. 25-26, first traveling to John Day on Friday, Jan. 25, for some pod wrestling (essentially practice wrestling against other teams). The team traveled to North Lake, in Silver Lake, to participate in the North Lake State 1A tournament. The name of the tournament has nothing to do with championship state 1A tournament put on by the Oregon Schools Activities Association.
Nonetheless, the JoWa boys put on a spectacular performance worthy of the state championships. The boys took home three gold buckles and two silver buckles for their efforts. Steven Beckman, still wearing an elbow brace, took on all comers and the gold in the 113 pounds, as did Zeb Ramsden at 132 pounds. Jonah Staigle came home with some treasure for his first-place performance at 195 pounds.
Bringing home the silver were wrestlers Gus Ramsden at 152 pounds and Austin Brockamp at 170 pounds.
“The kids all wrestled real good,” Coach Tim Kiesecker said. “We have so much dang fun and they try so hard to win.”
The team next wrestles at the Bank of Eastern Oregon tournament in Heppner on Feb. 2
