JOSEPH — Joseph didn’t look like a team that hadn’t seen the football field since Sept. 17.
The Eagles, who had to reschedule a game and forfeit another due to having all but five players in quarantine, returned to the field in dominant fashion as they rolled over Huntington Saturday, Oct. 9, 44-8.
The Eagles (4-1 overall) next play host to undefeated Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler in their home finale and toughest game of the season. The Loggers, who are 6-0, have outscored their opponents by a combined score of 278-76 in five games played on the field (one game was a win by forfeit). Except for its 26-12 win over Prairie City/Burnt River, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler has not been held under 56 points or won by fewer than 31 points.
Banged-up Cougars struggle at Crane
Without star quarterback Lute Ramsden, who is out for the season with a leg injury suffered against Cove, Wallowa struggled on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball as they were routed by Crane Saturday, Oct. 9, 70-0 on the road.
Jesse Duncan led the ground game with 62 yards, and was stout on defense with 15 tackles. Lucas Hulse had 74 yards receiving, and Sawyer Wentz passed for 95 yards.
The Cougars (1-3 overall) host Powder Valley Friday, Oct. 15, to begin a two-game season-ending homestand.
