Hanley Miller is seen in action in a recent rodeo. Miller, who just finished his sophomore year at Joseph Charter School, has earned another trip to the National High School Rodeo Finals in July.

JOSEPH — Hanley Miller entered last week’s Oregon High School Rodeo State Finals as the defending champion in tie-down roping.

He followed that effort by placing second in this year’s event, which concluded Saturday, June 10. The performance was one that, while it left him just shy of repeating for the title, earned him a trip to the National High School Rodeo Finals in July.

