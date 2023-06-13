JOSEPH — Hanley Miller entered last week’s Oregon High School Rodeo State Finals as the defending champion in tie-down roping.
He followed that effort by placing second in this year’s event, which concluded Saturday, June 10. The performance was one that, while it left him just shy of repeating for the title, earned him a trip to the National High School Rodeo Finals in July.
“It wasn’t exactly what I wanted, but it went pretty good,” said Miller, who just completed his sophomore year at Joseph. “Had a little tough luck in the tie-down in the second round, but it went pretty good.”
That tough luck was what kept him from repeating. He said he got the calf tied, but it broke free, giving him a no-time in that particular round.
Still, the runner-up effort was part of a solid week, one that saw him also place seventh in steer wrestling, and seventh in team roping with his teammate Bayli Ladner.
It capped a solid season for Miller, who secured multiple victories in tie-down roping over the course of the season and qualified for nationals in the event for the second year in a row.
“I’m happy to be able to make it to nationals,” he said, “disappointed because you can always do better, but you gotta look past it and keep moving forward.”
On the season, he competed in all three events in several rodeos around Oregon, saying he gained consistency as a tie-down roper and that he and Ladner improved during the season in the team roping event.
“The team roping was a little rough (at the start), but we got better and we finished strong,” he said.
In tie-down roping, he won the second round and the overall at the Canby Rodeo in September, and also won the second round of the Tri-County High School Rodeo in Prineville in May. He also had several other top-three finishes.
Tie-down roping, for Miller, is an event he said he likes because it’s dependent on the individual’s performance.
“I’ve always liked it,” he said. “I like my horse a lot. He’s the best thing I have, and I’ve always been able to enjoy the tie-down. It’s kind of your deal if it goes wrong.”
Miller, who has been involved in rodeo since age 3 and has older siblings who were in it, said he is looking to improve on his national effort from 2022 when he travels to next month’s National High School Rodeo Finals in Gillette, Wyoming.
“It was decent, but not very good,” he called last year’s performance. “I was out of the short round by 10 or so kids.”
He said he’ll have a few more rodeos in the region before leaving July 13 for the national event, which starts on July 16.
He said nerves weren’t a major factor last year, and has a plan as he attempts to make his way into the short-go.
“Just to focus on yourself,” he said. “Do your best on each calf that you (get), and if it plays out, it plays out. Just tie the calf down the best you can.”
He said he aims for what he called “smooth runs” to give himself the best opportunity.
“Smooth is fast,” he said. “Don’t beat yourself.”
He also has one more major rodeo he will travel to this year, one he also competed in in both 2021 and 2022 — the Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championship in Nevada in December.
He had a solid run there a year ago, and given his run of success this season, one has to be optimistic about his chances in Wyoming next month, and in Las Vegas at the end of the year.
“I placed in a round (in tie-down),” he said of the Vegas event. “I’m headed back there again.”
