Three Enterprise Junior High School wrestlers who persevered in district wrestling in Boardman returned from the state championships in Woodburn with the knowledge they can wrestle with anyone. The three wrestlers, Nevan Goldsmith, Cody Fent and Xander Sarbacher just returned from the Saturday, March 9 tournament.
Coach Troy Farwell said he is proud of the boys and their performances. Fent wrestled at 132 pounds and came away with a seventh place, as did Goldsmith at 175 pounds while Sarbacher placed in the 13th slot at 195 pounds.
They wrestled very well," Farwell said. "Keep in mind that junior high state includes all divisions from 1A through 6A."
