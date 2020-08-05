ENTERPRISE — One good thing has emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic — it brought out more participants to this year’s Junior Rodeo at the Wallowa County Fair in Enterprise.

Some 80 kids participated, said Dena Miller, the fair board volunteer who oversees the rodeo. She said that was a bit more than normal.

“There’s not a lot of places for kids to go,” she said. “People are just wanting to get out and go places and have a place for their kids to compete.”

Miller said two of the youths who participated and earned the overall high points won certificates that, when redeemed, will get them new saddles. Cidney Estes and Hanley Miller were the winners.

Two others, Jaycee Goodwin and Porter Swan, earned breastcollars for achieving reserve overall high point.

Miller said the rodeo, put on partly as a fund raiser for the fair, raised about $5,000 in entry fees and office fees. She said that money will go to the fair board, which she hopes will invest in back into the fairgrounds “to make it a better place for future events.”

She said that in holding the rodeo, organizers saw things that worked well and others that could use improvement. Of the latter, she said, the main thing is the arena ground. She said there is a layer of hard sand under the topsoil that makes it slick for horses when turning, such as in barrel races. The arena needs to be dug deeper and a new layer of soil added, she said.

“It’s totally doable,” Miller said.

The all-around winners in their age groups were:

Ranch Hands: Bradee Blu Swan

Pee Wee Girls: Jaycee Goodwin

Pee Wee Boys: Porter Swan

Junior Girls: Cameron Estes

Junior Boys: Hanley Miller

Senior Girls: Sidney Estes

Senior Boys: Justin Bales

The overall results included:

Chute Dogging

Senior Boys

Colter Dickenson 12.34

Justin Bales 12.72

Junior Boys

Carter Boise 4.29

Hanley Miller 6.58

Ribbon Roping

Senior Girls

Cidney Estes 10.09

Senior Boys

Ty Morrison 8.70

Zach Morrison 21.24

Junior Boys

Hanley Miller 12.13

Crae Campbell 13.31

Junior Girls

Macy Moore 17.76

Cameron Estes 24.42

Senior Boys Calf Roping

Carter Boise 14.68

Justin Bales 15.69

Breakaway Roping

PeeWee Girls

Jaycee Goodwin 22.43

Reagan Martin 26.41

PeeWee Boys

Kale Williamson 3.82

Riggin McGinn 6.85

Junior Girls

Macy Moore 3.59

Kaitlyn Jones 4.15

Junior Boys

Bryson Martin 4.16

Steer Pushing Results

RanchHands

Riggin McGinn 5.21

Bradee Blu Swan 5.97

Croslyn Shaw 6.14

PeeWee Boys

Hunter Coleman 5.64

Weston Evans 5.68

PeeWee Girls

Kennedy Moore 5.23

Kynzee Eickmann 5.39

Saturday goat results

Senior Girls

1. Cidney estes 13.36

2. Emily love 15.77

Junior Girls

1. Ashlyn Dalton 12.64

2. Cheyenne Dawson 14.92

Pee Wee Girls

1. Jaycee Goodwin 11.97

2. Bailey Robinson 14.42

Pee Wee Boys

1. Porter Swan 15.14

2. Kale Williamson 15.21

Ranchhands

1. Wyatt Campbell 15.06

2. Bradee Blu Swan 16.36

3. Whitlock Swan 17.41

Saturday Junior Boys Calf Tying

1. Hanley Miller 8.10

2. Carter Boise 9.31

Saturday Pole Results

Senior Girls

1. Cidney Estes 21.92

2. Emily Love 24.86

Junior Girls

1. Macy Lillegard 22.66

2. Josi Coggins 26.46

3. Cameron Estes 26.98

Pee Wee Girls

1. Jaycee Campbell 24.79

2. Kinley Williamson 26.27

3. Kennedy Moore 26.33

Pee Wee Boys

1. Porter Swan 24.94

2. Kale Williamson 25.12

Stake Race

1. Bradee Blu Swan 20.10

2. Riggin McGinn 20.11

3. Wyatt Campbell 20.96

Saturday Barrel Racing

Senior Girls

1. Emily Love 20.20

2. Destiny Wecks 20.59

Junior Girls

1. Shanna Robinson 20.29

2. Chelsie McKay 20.32

3. Brook Parsons 21.91

Ranch Hands

1. Riggin McGinn 22.31

2. Bradee Blu Swan 22.37

3. Wyatt Campbell 23.15

Pee Wee Girls

1. Jaycee Goodwin 18.90

2. Bailey Robinson 20.05

3. Reagan Martin 21.21

Ranch Hand

Barrels

1. Bradee Blu Swan

2. Remmy Rogers

3. Wyatt Campbell

Goat Tail Tying

1. Remmy Rogers

2. Riggin McGinn

3. Remi Jo Edwards

Steer pushing

1. Bradee Blue Swan

2. Ross Evans

Stake race

1. Bradee Blu Swan

2. Wyatt campbell

3. Whitlock Swan

Top Five All-Around Boys

1. Porter Swan 38

2. Hanley Miller 37

3. Krece Moore 34

4/5. Kale Williamson 27

Justin Bales 27

Top Five All-Around Girls

1. Reagan Martin 43

2. Jaycee Campbell 40.5

3. Cidney Estes 38

4. Jaycee Goodwin 37.5

5/6 Kynzee Eickman 29

Maggie MacKenzie 29

Junior/Senior Team Roping

1st Maggie MacKenzie and Hanley Miller

2nd Justin Bales and Tristin Bales

Pee Wee Team Roping

1st Reagan Martin/Adult

2nd Krece Martin/Adult

3rd Adult/Krece Moore

4th Adult/Hunter Coleman

Results Senior Boys

Chute Doggin

1st Zack Morrison

2nd Tristan Bales

Calf Roping

1st Carter Boise

2nd Justin Bales

Ribbon roping

1st Ty Morrison

2nd Justin Bales

Results Senior Girls

Barrel Racing

1st Emily Lane

2nd Maggie MacKenzie

3rd Rylee Deal

Ribbon Roping

1st Cidney Estes

Breakaway

1st Maggie MacKenzie

2nd Cidney Estes

Goat Tying

1st Cidney Estes

2nd Emily Iillegard

Pole Bending

1st Destiny Wecks

2nd Cidney Estes

Results Junior Boys

Ribbon Roping

1st Krece Moore

Calf Tying

1st Crae Campbell

2nd Hanley Miller

Chute Doggin

1st Hanley Miller

2nd Carter Boise

Breakaway

1st Brycen Martin

2nd Carter Boise

Results Junior Girls

Ribbon Roping

No times

Breakaway

1st Cameron Estes

Goat Tying

1st Shanna Robinson

2nd Ashlyn Dalton

Barrel Racing

1st Shanna Robinson

2nd Chelsie McKay

3rd Macy Iillegard

Pole Bending

1st Bhelsie McKay

2nd Josi Coggins

3rd Macy Iillegard

Pee Wee Boys

Pole Bending

1st Porter Swan

2nd Kale Williamson

Breakway

1st Krece Moore

2nd Porter Swan

Goat Tying

1st Kale Williamson

2nd Porter Swan

Steer Pushing

1st Porter Swan

2nd Baylen Johnson

Results Pee Wee Girls

Steer Pushing

1st Kinley Williamson

2nd Kennedy Moore

Pole Bending

1st Jaycee Goodwin

2nd Jaycee Campbell

3rd Kynzee Eickman

Goat Tying

1st Jaycee Goodwin

2nd Bailey Robinson

Barrels

1st Jaycee Goodwin

2nd Jaycee Campbell

3rd Kinley Williamson

Breakaway

1st Reagan Martin

2nd Jaycee Campbell

