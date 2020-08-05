ENTERPRISE — One good thing has emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic — it brought out more participants to this year’s Junior Rodeo at the Wallowa County Fair in Enterprise.
Some 80 kids participated, said Dena Miller, the fair board volunteer who oversees the rodeo. She said that was a bit more than normal.
“There’s not a lot of places for kids to go,” she said. “People are just wanting to get out and go places and have a place for their kids to compete.”
Miller said two of the youths who participated and earned the overall high points won certificates that, when redeemed, will get them new saddles. Cidney Estes and Hanley Miller were the winners.
Two others, Jaycee Goodwin and Porter Swan, earned breastcollars for achieving reserve overall high point.
Miller said the rodeo, put on partly as a fund raiser for the fair, raised about $5,000 in entry fees and office fees. She said that money will go to the fair board, which she hopes will invest in back into the fairgrounds “to make it a better place for future events.”
She said that in holding the rodeo, organizers saw things that worked well and others that could use improvement. Of the latter, she said, the main thing is the arena ground. She said there is a layer of hard sand under the topsoil that makes it slick for horses when turning, such as in barrel races. The arena needs to be dug deeper and a new layer of soil added, she said.
“It’s totally doable,” Miller said.
The all-around winners in their age groups were:
Ranch Hands: Bradee Blu Swan
Pee Wee Girls: Jaycee Goodwin
Pee Wee Boys: Porter Swan
Junior Girls: Cameron Estes
Junior Boys: Hanley Miller
Senior Girls: Sidney Estes
Senior Boys: Justin Bales
The overall results included:
Chute Dogging
Senior Boys
Colter Dickenson 12.34
Justin Bales 12.72
Junior Boys
Carter Boise 4.29
Hanley Miller 6.58
Ribbon Roping
Senior Girls
Cidney Estes 10.09
Senior Boys
Ty Morrison 8.70
Zach Morrison 21.24
Junior Boys
Hanley Miller 12.13
Crae Campbell 13.31
Junior Girls
Macy Moore 17.76
Cameron Estes 24.42
Senior Boys Calf Roping
Carter Boise 14.68
Justin Bales 15.69
Breakaway Roping
PeeWee Girls
Jaycee Goodwin 22.43
Reagan Martin 26.41
PeeWee Boys
Kale Williamson 3.82
Riggin McGinn 6.85
Junior Girls
Macy Moore 3.59
Kaitlyn Jones 4.15
Junior Boys
Bryson Martin 4.16
Steer Pushing Results
RanchHands
Riggin McGinn 5.21
Bradee Blu Swan 5.97
Croslyn Shaw 6.14
PeeWee Boys
Hunter Coleman 5.64
Weston Evans 5.68
PeeWee Girls
Kennedy Moore 5.23
Kynzee Eickmann 5.39
Saturday goat results
Senior Girls
1. Cidney estes 13.36
2. Emily love 15.77
Junior Girls
1. Ashlyn Dalton 12.64
2. Cheyenne Dawson 14.92
Pee Wee Girls
1. Jaycee Goodwin 11.97
2. Bailey Robinson 14.42
Pee Wee Boys
1. Porter Swan 15.14
2. Kale Williamson 15.21
Ranchhands
1. Wyatt Campbell 15.06
2. Bradee Blu Swan 16.36
3. Whitlock Swan 17.41
Saturday Junior Boys Calf Tying
1. Hanley Miller 8.10
2. Carter Boise 9.31
Saturday Pole Results
Senior Girls
1. Cidney Estes 21.92
2. Emily Love 24.86
Junior Girls
1. Macy Lillegard 22.66
2. Josi Coggins 26.46
3. Cameron Estes 26.98
Pee Wee Girls
1. Jaycee Campbell 24.79
2. Kinley Williamson 26.27
3. Kennedy Moore 26.33
Pee Wee Boys
1. Porter Swan 24.94
2. Kale Williamson 25.12
Stake Race
1. Bradee Blu Swan 20.10
2. Riggin McGinn 20.11
3. Wyatt Campbell 20.96
Saturday Barrel Racing
Senior Girls
1. Emily Love 20.20
2. Destiny Wecks 20.59
Junior Girls
1. Shanna Robinson 20.29
2. Chelsie McKay 20.32
3. Brook Parsons 21.91
Ranch Hands
1. Riggin McGinn 22.31
2. Bradee Blu Swan 22.37
3. Wyatt Campbell 23.15
Pee Wee Girls
1. Jaycee Goodwin 18.90
2. Bailey Robinson 20.05
3. Reagan Martin 21.21
Ranch Hand
Barrels
1. Bradee Blu Swan
2. Remmy Rogers
3. Wyatt Campbell
Goat Tail Tying
1. Remmy Rogers
2. Riggin McGinn
3. Remi Jo Edwards
Steer pushing
1. Bradee Blue Swan
2. Ross Evans
Stake race
1. Bradee Blu Swan
2. Wyatt campbell
3. Whitlock Swan
Top Five All-Around Boys
1. Porter Swan 38
2. Hanley Miller 37
3. Krece Moore 34
4/5. Kale Williamson 27
Justin Bales 27
Top Five All-Around Girls
1. Reagan Martin 43
2. Jaycee Campbell 40.5
3. Cidney Estes 38
4. Jaycee Goodwin 37.5
5/6 Kynzee Eickman 29
Maggie MacKenzie 29
Junior/Senior Team Roping
1st Maggie MacKenzie and Hanley Miller
2nd Justin Bales and Tristin Bales
Pee Wee Team Roping
1st Reagan Martin/Adult
2nd Krece Martin/Adult
3rd Adult/Krece Moore
4th Adult/Hunter Coleman
Results Senior Boys
Chute Doggin
1st Zack Morrison
2nd Tristan Bales
Calf Roping
1st Carter Boise
2nd Justin Bales
Ribbon roping
1st Ty Morrison
2nd Justin Bales
Results Senior Girls
Barrel Racing
1st Emily Lane
2nd Maggie MacKenzie
3rd Rylee Deal
Ribbon Roping
1st Cidney Estes
Breakaway
1st Maggie MacKenzie
2nd Cidney Estes
Goat Tying
1st Cidney Estes
2nd Emily Iillegard
Pole Bending
1st Destiny Wecks
2nd Cidney Estes
Results Junior Boys
Ribbon Roping
1st Krece Moore
Calf Tying
1st Crae Campbell
2nd Hanley Miller
Chute Doggin
1st Hanley Miller
2nd Carter Boise
Breakaway
1st Brycen Martin
2nd Carter Boise
Results Junior Girls
Ribbon Roping
No times
Breakaway
1st Cameron Estes
Goat Tying
1st Shanna Robinson
2nd Ashlyn Dalton
Barrel Racing
1st Shanna Robinson
2nd Chelsie McKay
3rd Macy Iillegard
Pole Bending
1st Bhelsie McKay
2nd Josi Coggins
3rd Macy Iillegard
Pee Wee Boys
Pole Bending
1st Porter Swan
2nd Kale Williamson
Breakway
1st Krece Moore
2nd Porter Swan
Goat Tying
1st Kale Williamson
2nd Porter Swan
Steer Pushing
1st Porter Swan
2nd Baylen Johnson
Results Pee Wee Girls
Steer Pushing
1st Kinley Williamson
2nd Kennedy Moore
Pole Bending
1st Jaycee Goodwin
2nd Jaycee Campbell
3rd Kynzee Eickman
Goat Tying
1st Jaycee Goodwin
2nd Bailey Robinson
Barrels
1st Jaycee Goodwin
2nd Jaycee Campbell
3rd Kinley Williamson
Breakaway
1st Reagan Martin
2nd Jaycee Campbell
