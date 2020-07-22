ENTERPRISE — About 60 entrants are expected to take part in a junior rodeo July 31 and Aug. 1 to be held for the first time in more than a decade in conjunction with the Wallowa County Fair, organizer Dena Miller said.
The fair itself is July 31 through Aug. 8 at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds.
The rodeo is open to children ages 8 to 18 and will include events such as calf roping, ribbon roping, steer wrestling, chute dogging, breakaway roping, calf tying, goat tying, steer pushing, pole bending, barrel racing, figure-8 stake racing, goat tail tying and team roping.
There will be no roughstock events, Miller said. Roughstock are bucking horses and bulls.
Contestants must participate both days to be eligible for awards. The rodeo begins at 10 a.m. each day.
Miller said the event has been planned since January, before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We wanted to get the people of Wallowa County participating and try to raise money for the fair,” she said.
About 15 local contestants, who usually don’t participate in rodeo, have signed up so far, Miller said Friday, July 17. She said organizers hope to raise about $2,000 for the fair, largely from entry fees.
As with most events, the pandemic has caused some restrictions to be put in place. There will be no spectators for the rodeo, Miller said. Contestants must sign a COVID-19 form and have their temperature taken to gain access to the fairgrounds. Contestants also must stay 6 feet apart or wear a mask.
“Rodeo’s pretty easy to self distance,” she said.
Although there will be no spectators, there are no plans to video the event, Miller said. Still, she sees it as a valuable addition to the fair.
“We’re excited to be doing something in Wallowa County,” Miller said.
