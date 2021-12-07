ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise Outlaws had two individual champions at their home Kickoff wrestling tournament to start the season.
Cody Fent rallied from a deficit to claim the 170-pound title while Gabby Delapena won all four of her matches by fall to claim the girls 135-pound title to lead the Enterprise effort Friday, Dec. 3.
“I thought Friday was absolutely outstanding for our kids,” EHS head coach Court Fent said. “They all came out a bit nervous since it was the first tournament of the year, however, I thought their performance was outstanding. They worked on things we had worked on a couple weeks in practice. They came out in the end very confident in their ability.”
Delapena was nothing short of dominant for the Outlaws. The lone girl in the program pinned all four of her opponents and only once was forced to go past the first round. She defeated Baker’s Lilly Collins by fall in 2:31, followed that with a pin of Melany Bombela in just 1:43, then in her third match needed just 15 seconds to pin Dayana Sepulveda of Riverside. In her final match — each of the girls’ weight classes and a handful of the boys’ were done in a round-robin format — she pinned Shelby Elliot of Riverside in just 1:15.
“I guess just not being too nervous, doesn’t matter how tall they are, how much they weigh, if they weigh more than you, if they’re really good. You just gotta get out there and give it your all. It doesn’t matter if you lose or win. Just do your best,” Delapena said.
Cody Fent’s route to a title was shorter, as he received a double-bye to the semifinals, where he pinned Baker’s Ryan Brown in 3:11.
But then he ran into a challenge.
Early in his championship match against Riverside’s Chris Kent, he found himself on his back, fighting off a potential pin.
But he caught a break, as Kent was called for an illegal hold. Cody Fent took advantage, and later in the opening round scored a reversal, then put Kent on his back and finished off the match with a pin in just 1:25.
“It feels really good to be back in the normal season, and to have a first win at home is great,” he said.
All told, the Outlaws had four wrestlers in the top three. Tegan Evans scored a 4-2 decision over Riverside’s William Harris at 145 pounds, but in the semifinals was pinned by eventual champion Coy Butner of Pine Eagle. He recovered to win the consolation semifinal over Riverside’s Devon Wittsberger by a 20-5 technical fall, and won the third-place match by besting Harris again, this time by a 9-1 major decision.
“We got a good group of kids on our team this year. everyone did really well today, to have everyone do as well as they did felt really good,” Cody Fent said.
Will Ogden (195) also took third. He earned a double-bye to the semifinals, where he dropped an 11-1 major decision to eventual champion, David Creech of Union/Cove. In the consolation bracket, he pinned Cameron Wittsberger of Riverside, then in the third-place match pinned Jesus Montes, also of Riverside.
Pearce Schnetzky (138) went 2-2 on the day. He pinned Imbler’s Kadyn Trick and Union/Cove’s Noah Gliddon, but was also pinned by College Place’s Ethan Parker and Irrigon’s Alan Murguia.
Alex Albanez (132) won his only competed match, pinning James Denson of Pine Eagle late in the third round, but sustained an injury in the process that left him unable to continue in the tournament.
For Joseph, Gavin Russell led the way with a third-place finish at 160. He opened with a 20-9 major decision over Baker’s Ben Coburn in the quarterfinals, fell to Isaiah Lemmon of Echo/Stanfield by a 12-0 major decision in the semifinals, then came back to defeat Evan Calderon by fall and later, in the third-place match, he defeated Kevin Navarro of Riverside by fall late in the third round, doing so despite suffering an ankle injury in the match.
Both Dylan Rogers (132) and Jayden McNall (126) went 1-2, but did reach the semifinals. Rogers pinned Baker’s Samuel Nelson in 2:27, then was pinned by Imbler’s Garrett Burns in the semifinals, and lost to Pine Eagle’s Denson in the consolation semifinals by a 8-1 decision. McNall pinned Baker’s Michael Endersby in 1:14, dropped a close 12-9 decision to Irrigon’s Omar Rangel in the semifinals, then was pinned by Echo/Stanfield’s Hayden Hurst.
James Webb (126) and Megan Brock (106 girls) both went 0-2 on the day.
The Outlaws finished in sixth place as a team with 64.5 points, while Joseph took 10th place with 29 points. Riverside won the team title with 157.5 points.
On Saturday, the Outlaws traveled to the Dick Griswold Invitational and landed two fourth-place finishes from Evans and Ogden.
Evans (145) won his first match by fall over Lewiston, Idaho’s Wyatt Cook, then lost in the quarterfinals to Kellogg, Idaho’s Raymond Heely. He bounced back for two wins by fall against Connor Farkas of Post Falls, Idaho, and Cohen Simpson of Pine Eagle, but dropped the third-place match to Heely, this time by a 10-4 decision.
Ogden (195) opened with a pin of Kootenai, Idaho’s Decovin Beckman, then was pinned by Orofino, Idaho’s John Dafoe. He recovered to pin Ian Powell, also of Orofino, in the consolation semifinals, but was pinned in the third-place match by Clearwater Valley’s Isaac Goodwin.
Fent (170) went 2-2, winning two matches by pin and losing two by pin, to take fifth. He dropped his first match to Grangeville, Idaho’s Michael Bowen, then topped Orofino’s Jonas Hartrick. After dropping a match to Lewiston’s Brice Cuthbert, he matched up again with Bowen in the fifth-place match, and this time won.
Schnetzky (138) lost by fall to Moscow, Idaho’s Cameron Vogl, then later pinned Kootenai’s Carter McGann.
Delapena (126 girls) dropped two matches, including a 10-7 decision to Colfax, Washington’s Laynie Southern, and a loss by fall to Holli Schumacher of Grangeville.
Enterprise scored 47 points to take 11th out of the 14 teams.
“We really stressed to the kids winning is awesome. It really is, and even the matches that we did end up losing over the weekend, those are matches we are going to learn from,” coach Fent said. “We’re building up for district and state trying to make sure the kids are staying positive. Those are teachable moments we’re going to try to empathize during practice.”
The Outlaws next compete Friday and Saturday at the Muilenburg in La Grande, while Joseph travels to Culver.
