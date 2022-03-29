ENTERPRISE — The season may have ended a month ago for the Enterprise girls basketball team, but the accolades are still flowing in.
Seniors Rilyn Kirkland and Jada Gray were tabbed as all-state honorable mention after helping the Outlaws to a runner-up finish in the Blue Mountain Conference district tournament and a state playoff berth. Enterprise went 15-11 on the season, with those wins including a victory over eventual state champion Union and one over sixth-place finisher Stanfield. It concluded with a close 65-58 loss to Gervais in the first round of the state playoffs.
“Both of them, well deserved,” head coach Mike Crawford said. “Jada really finished strong in the season and Rilyn became more of a distributor of the ball and a handler of the ball. Scoring’s alway one of the things (looked at). They did a great job. I’m really happy they both got selected. That required at least two coaches (in the state) to vote for them.”
On the season, Gray was the team’s leading scorer with 10.2 points per game, and also recorded a team-best 3.7 steals per contest. She also averaged 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. The senior shot 41% from the floor, 35% from 3-point range — which led the team — and 51% from the free-throw line.
Kirkland, meanwhile, finished with 8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.4 steals per game. The senior shot 27% from the floor, 21% from 3-point range and 45% from the free-throw line.
Athletes who are recognized in their respective leagues as first-team players are eligible for all-state, Crawford said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.