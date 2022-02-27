ENTERPRISE — Four members of the Enterprise girls basketball team were selected to the Blue Mountain Conference all-league team following the conclusion of BMC play.
Leading the way were a pair of first-teamers and seniors, Rilyn Kirkland and Jada Gray. The two were key in helping the Outlaws secure a 9-3 BMC record and a berth in the conference title game on Feb. 19.
Kirkland was one of four players — along with Union's Callie Glenn, Stanfield's Maggie Sharp and Heppner's ZaBrena Masterson — who were a unanimous selection to the first team. The other first-team member was Audrey Wells of Union.
In BMC play, Gray was the Outlaws' leader in scoring and steals, averaging 11.5 points per game and 4.0 steals per game in 14 league contests — including the two BMC tournament games. Gray also collected 3.1 rebounds per game and shot 40% from the field, and 38% from 3-point range.
Kirkland was third on the team in league scoring with 7.5 points per game, but led the team with 2.9 assists. She also had 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 steals per contest.
Two Outlaws also earned honorable mention: junior Maci Marr and junior Emily Love. Marr averaged just 4.5 points per game, but did a bit of everything for Enterprise. She averaged 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.7 assists, all totals that she was either second or third on the team in.
Love came on strong late and finished with 9.3 points and 3.3 steals per game, second on the team in both categories. She also shot 42% from the floor, the best of anybody on the team with at least 10 field goal attempts in league play.
In addition to the four members of the girls team, Jackson Decker was a second team selection for the Enterprise boys, helping the Outlaws to a strong finish that saw them take two of their last three games after a 2-17 start to the season.
Decker averaged 10.2 points per game on the season with 62 assists and 54 steals. In league, he shot 35% from the floor, 31% from 3-point range and 67% from the free-throw line. Perhaps the highlight of the season for the senior was scoring 18 points in the fourth quarter to rally the team from a 16-point deficit to a win against Grant Union.
"I couldn't be more proud of him and his accomplishments this year," head coach Kyle Crawford said. "I know Jackson would agree that great individual performances only happen with the support of his team."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.