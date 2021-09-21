WALLOWA LAKE — Zac Knapp has a second win in the young cross-country season.
The Wallowa Valley senior standout dominated the Wallowa County Invitational on Friday, Sept. 17 — the first cross-county race in Wallowa County in five years — with a time of 16:20.2, more than 1:20 ahead of the second-place time.
That second-place runner was teammate Bayden Menton, who organized the race as his senior project. Menton finished the course he designed with the aide of head coach Dan Moody in a time of 17:43.8.
The 1-2 finish helped Wallowa Valley win running away, as the Outlaws had four runners in the top 10 and six in the top 14 to finish with 27 points as a team, besting rival Union/Cove, which finished second with 39 points. The teams were well ahead of third-place Baker, which finished with 91 points.
Ian Goodrich placed third for Wallowa Valley, taking seventh overall with a time of 18:44.7. Chase Homan followed in 10th in 19:27.8, and newcomer Levi Ortswan edged Weston Wolfe for fifth on the team, finishing in 13th overall in a time of 19:34.7, with Wolfe in 14th in 19:36.1. Xander Perry rounded out the slate for Wallowa Valley in 26th in 20:53.0.
The rest of the team top-five was Pendleton (135) and La Grande (138).
On the girls side, the Outlaws placed fourth, scoring 70 points.
La Grande won on the girls side, taking the top two spots and scoring 41 points. In second was Union/Cove (52 points), followed by Baker (62), Wallowa Valley (70) and Pendleton (114).
Iona McDonald led the way for Wallowa Valley, taking 11th in a time of 24:04.3. Nevaeh James and Maddie Nordtvedt followed closely in 13th and 14th in times of 24:28.1 and 24:32.2, respectively. Lannie Stonebrink also cracked the top 20, finishing in 19th in 25:36.6, with teammate Michaila Caine in 21st in 25:41.6 to round out the top five for the Outlaws. The sixth runner for Wallowa Valley, Isabella Brann, was 32nd in 29:44.
The Outlaws return to the course Thursday, Sept. 23, when they run at Stanfield.
