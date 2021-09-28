STANFIELD — It was another 1-2 finish for Zac Knapp and Bayden Menton.
And for Knapp, it was a record-breaking day.
The top two runners for the Wallowa Valley cross-country team claimed the top spots to lead the Outlaws to a dominant win Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Stanfield Fun County meet.
Knapp ran away from the competition yet again, posting a winning time of 15:24.9 to set a program record in the 5K and, for the second week in a row, beat out second place by more than a minute. Menton clocked in at 16:26.0, edging Heppner’s Trevor Nichols by 0.8 seconds for second place.
Ian Goodrich cracked the top five, placing fifth in 17:32.8. Following in seventh was Levi Ortswan in 18:02.5, and rounding out Wallowa Valley’s top five in 10th was Chase Homan in a time of 18:24.4.
Andrew Hurley and Andrew Nordtvedt followed in 16th and 17th in a time of 19:13.0 and 19:16.0, respectively, and Westin Wolfe was 20th in 19:49.4. In all, Enterprise had five runners in the top 10, eight in the top 20 and 12 in the top 30.
The Outlaws finished with a team score of 21 points, far outpacing Baker (55 points) and Heppner (60).
On the girls side, Wallowa Valley took second with 46 points behind Baker (24 points) but ahead of district rival Heppner (52).
Iona McDonald and Maddie Nordtvedt led the Outlaws in sixth and seventh in times of 23:14.2 and 23:23.0, respectively. The other three runners also finished together: Lannie Stonebrink in 11th, Nevaeh James in 12th and Michaila Caine in 13th. Stonebrink’s time was 24:57.0, James came in in 25:02.5 and Caine followed in 25:17.3.
Wallowa Valley cross-countrynext competes at the Baker Invite on Friday, Oct. 1.
