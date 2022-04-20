ENTERPRISE — Zac Knapp has put together a career that rivals the best in the history of the Enterprise cross-country and track and field programs.
Now, he’s going to run at a collegiate level that he didn’t think was possible a year ago — Division I.
Knapp has signed to run for the University of Idaho starting next season, and his joining the Vandals adds another Northeastern Oregon runner to the program.
“Immediately when they started telling me about their philosophy and how they treat their athletes, I knew I could buy into that and do that four more years,” Knapp said. “They had a long track record of a lot of fantastic athletes. I know I can be like them in a year or so.”
Knapp had a senior campaign to remember in cross-country, winning every race he took part of — and each in dominant fashion. Nobody stayed within 20 seconds of him. His closest race was a win by 23.9 seconds. Six wins were by more than 30 seconds, including a 36-second victory in the state championship race. Three were by more than a minute, with his widest margin of victory at 83.6 seconds.
He’s undefeated in individual races on the track this spring, as well, with a top mark in the 3,000 of 8:37.37, shattering his own personal best set earlier this season — which was a school record.
“That’s an exceptional time,” EHS head track coach Dan Moody said. “He was in a groove. I really think that he was way over what I was planning for him. He wanted to break 8:50.”
In addition to the school mark in the 3,000, he has the school record in the 1,500 at 4:08.46, and was attempting to break the school record in the 800 at the Special District 5 preview April 19 in Athena.
The move to the next level is one Moody said was only made possible because of Knapp’s decision to drop soccer and focus solely on running.
“The day that he committed to be a runner instead of a soccer player — I’m sure it was a big decision on his part — it just opened the floodgates,” Moody said. “I don’t know anybody that has a better work ethic. He’s just so dedicated in what he does.”
Knapp said prior to that decision, he saw himself at best being a Division II runner, and even said that was a stretch in his mind. He said he already had committed to play soccer at a Montana school before the focus change.
“The coach for U of I reached out to me, and that is when it started to occur to me (that) maybe I can be a D-I runner,” he said. I want to thrive at that level. It was honestly a shot in the dark (prior). I was aiming (for) D-II and lower.”
Knapp will give the Vandals a second distance standout from small-town Northeastern Oregon. Former 1A state champion Tim Stevens, a Cove graduate, is also on the roster in Moscow.
Knapp said Stevens being on the team did impact his decision.
“I see him and I as very similar runners,” Knapp said. “To see his success right now, that gives me hope, because I see we are so similar. I hope to be as quality of a runner as he is within the next year or two. It gives me that idea that if he can succeed, why can’t I?”
Moody said Knapp has been welcomed “with open arms” at the UI, and concurred that him joining the same school as Stevens is a plus.
“Going to the University of Idaho is a good school. They’ve done a lot of good things,” he said.
More school records could fall by the time Knapp graduates later this spring, though he knows that once he steps on campus in Moscow, the game will change.
But he is also confident.
“I’m definitely going in with the mindset of ‘it’s going to be hard, but I’m going to have teammates that will push me every day,’ “ he said. “If I continue with my diet, if I continue with my hard work, I can continue this upward trend of going faster.”
His coach is also optimistic, and believes the sky is the limit.
“I think he’s still got a long ways to go” before he peaks, Moody said.
