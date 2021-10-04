BAKER CITY — Make it four wins in four races for Zac Knapp.
The senior standout for the Wallowa Valley cross-country team dominated again, winning the Baker Invite on Friday, Oct. 1, with a time of 16:15.34, his time the best in the field by more than a minute.
Knapp’s dominant win helped lead the Outlaws to another team victory. Wallowa Valley finished with 32 points as a team, outpacing Union/Cove (54 points) which took second, and far outpacing third-place Parma, Idaho (97 points).
Knapp was one of five Wallowa Valley runners in the top 15, and six in the top 20.
Joining him was Bayden Menton in second with a time of 17:28.51. Ian Goodrich took ninth in 18:21.69, Levi Ortswan was 11th in 18:41.85, and Weston Wolfe rounded out the Outlaws’ top five in 13th in 18:46.94.
Chase Homan was 18th in 19:09.13, and Andrew Nordtvedt was 31st in 20:15.46.
The girls team for Wallowa Valley took sixth with 139 points. Weiser, Idaho, won with 53 points, and was one of four teams under 100.
Iona McDonald led the Outlaws in 27th with a time of 24:22.20, just ahead of Maddie Nordtvedt, who was 29th in 24:36.73.
Lannie Stonebrink was 35th in 25:57.58, Michaila Caine was 40th in 26:32.52 and Isabella Brann was 42nd in 26:36.89.
Wallowa Valley returns to action Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Mustang Invite in Heppner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.