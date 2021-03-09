NYSSA — The Wallowa Valley boys cross-country team took four of the top five spots in easily winning the 3 p.m. portion of the Nyssa Invitational Monday, March 8, in Nyssa. Five teams, including the Outlaws, ran in the early session, and five more ran in a later race.
Zac Knapp beat out Baker’s Justin Ash by less than 4 seconds to win with a time of 17:11.77. Ash followed in 17:15.04.
The next three runners across the finish line were all Outlaws.
Bayden Menton placed third in 18:06.33. Teammate Ian Goodrich took fourth in 19:43.27. And Brendan Moore finished in 20:08.94.
The fifth runner across the finish line for Wallowa Valley was Weston Wolfe in 10th at 20:54.09.
The five paced the Outlaws to 23 points to easily top Baker (41 points).
Also finishing for the Outlaws was Roan Flynn in 23rd (23:43.78), Spencer Decker in 28th (24:39.66) and Will Ogden in 29th (26:58.26).
On the girls side, two runners finished for Wallowa Valley — Iona McDonald in 10th in 25:45.14, and Michalia Caine in 12th in 26:11.04.
Wallowa Valley returns to the course Saturday, March 13, at the Pioneer Run in Milton-Freewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.