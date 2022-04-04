MILTON-FREEWATER — The Enterprise boys track and field team got three victories — two from Zac Knapp — as it started the season with a seventh-place finish at the Carnival of Speed on Friday, April 1.
Knapp won the 1,500-meter run in a time of 4:08.46, and the 3,000 in 8:55.11. Both times were personal bests for the senior, and he won by more than 8 and 53 seconds, respectively.
Additionally, Levi Ortswam took home the top spot in the 400, winning in 53.29 seconds, nearly a second ahead of second place. In the same event, Andrew Nordtvedt was fifth in 55.68 seconds. Enterprise finished with 38 points.
Weston Wolfe rounded out the top-eight finishers for the Outlaw boys, taking fifth in the 300 hurdles in a time of 45.50 seconds.
The EHS girls placed ninth with 29 points. Freshman Nevaeh James led the way with a second-place finish in the 100 in 13.81 seconds and a third-place showing in the 300 hurdles in 53.57 seconds. She was also part of the third-place 4x100 relay team, as James, Maddie Nordtvedt, Althea Komiskey and Lannie Stonebrink took third in a time of 54.58 seconds.
Individually, Nordtvedt took fourth in 28.78 seconds. And Maddie Wigen placed fourth in the high jump with a height of 4-feet-8.
The Joseph boys had five top-four finishes on the way to a 10th place finish that saw them score 32.33 points.
Kale Ferguson won the discus throw for the second time on the young season with a top mark of 129-feet-7½. He added a fourth-place finish in the javelin throw at 142-feet-4.
Reece Nelson tied for second in the high jump at 5-feet-10, and third in the long jump with a personal-best 19-feet-1½.
Adding a fourth-place finish in the 1,500 was Bayden Menton with a time of 4:20.28.
The Joseph girls didn't have any athletes finish high enough to score, but did post two ninth-place finishes: Iona McDonald was ninth in the 300 hurdles in 57.67 seconds, and Basey Dawson was ninth in the long jump at 13-feet-4.
Both teams return to action at the La Grande Invitational on April 8. The first event starts at 10 a.m.
