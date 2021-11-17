ENTERPRISE — Zac Knapp is only the third runner from Enterprise — and only the fourth in the boys program — to win an individual boys state championship.
And head coach Dan Moody thinks the season he just completed — winning every race on the way to the 3A state title — bests any put forward in program history, including by a runner who now has Olympic trial experience under his belt.
“I’ve never had an undefeated kid — ever,” Moody said, answering in the affirmative when asked if Knapp’s season was the best in the program. “For boys, he’s only my fourth state champion.”
Knapp joined Shawn Johnson in 1998 and David Ribich in 2013 as the only runners from Enterprise to win an individual boys title when he completed the course at Lane Community College in 15:52.3 on Nov. 6. Henry Coughlan, a former Joseph runner who ran in the Wallowa Valley co-op for three years before transferring to Crescent Valley, won in 2019.
“I finally broke the curse — the curse was a third-place finish from freshman year on,” Knapp said. “I was like, ‘Everything has to come out today.’ All the work I put in it comes down to today. … To break the curse is a dream come true.”
Only one other runner for Enterprise has won state — Krista Stangel won back-to-back titles for the girls program in 2004 and 2005.
Knapp’s margin of victory in the championship race — he finished 36 seconds ahead of runner-up Wyatt Montgomery of La Pine — bests any margin from a runner in the championship in program history. Johnson won his title in 1998 by just two seconds. Ribich was 13 seconds ahead of the runner-up in 2013. Coughlan won his by just 3.5 seconds. Stangel was the closest, winning by 23 seconds in 2004, but the repeat effort was closer, as she won the 2005 race by just six seconds.
Frontrunning became a theme for Knapp, who not only won all eight of his races — he won them with ease. No racer all season managed to stay within 20 seconds of him. His first race of the year, in fact, was his closest, when he won the Catherine Creek Scamper in Union by a mere 23.9 seconds. Six of his races were won by more than 30 seconds. Three were by more than a minute, with his widest margin of victory a whopping 83.6 seconds at the Wallowa County Invitational.
He said after the state race his plan that day was the same as every race — put it away early.
My tactic, just like always, you gotta kill (it) in the first mile. Don’t even give it a chance,” he said.
“I hit my first mile exactly what I was hoping for for a (personal record).”
In five races, including his last four, he broke the 16-minute mark. And he broke Ribich’s old program record not just once, but twice. He first broke the record with a time of 15:24.9 in Stanfield, and at the district meet in John Day in October, shattered that with a time of 15:14.7.
Ribich said he knew that his school record was in trouble when Knapp stopped splitting time between soccer and cross-country, and focused solely on running.
“Zac Knapp is an inspiration to me, too,” said Ribich, who was attending the state track meet to watch his former team. “I know the success he has in anything he does. … He’s an inspiration to me. Being able to root for him is easy to do.”
Knapp said having Ribich in the crowd, spurring him on, provided a boost.
“It was pretty inspiring; I’m not going to lie,” he said. “I don’t hear a lot of people when I’m running, but I heard David clear as day.”
Ribich spoke highly of not only the effort put forward by Knapp, but also by the team as it won a second-straight OSAA state title and third-straight unofficially.
“To put it simply,” he said, “I think this was the best year for Enterprise cross-country ever.”
