The Lady Eagles turned in another set of stunning victories over the weekend, including a thorough pounding of arch-nemesis Powder Valley. The Nixyaawii Golden Eagles also felt the talons of Joseph in defeat.
The ladies first met Powder Valley on Friday, Jan. 18, and came away with a 44-27 win.
Coach Lance Homan said the contest was a big matchup with the first-place conference team that is athletic and well coached. The Eagles were able to put up consistent pressure early, which resulted in a number of turnovers.
That defense allowed the ladies to go into halftime up 25-8. While Homan said the Eagles started out flat in the second half, they reasserted their dominance for the win.
Emma Hite led the game with 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Sabrina Albee had a solid game with 10 points, six assists and four steals.
“This was a big game with a lot on the line statewide, and we were able to get the job done,” Homan said. “I continue to be very impressed with how well they play together and genuinely like each other.”
The following day ended with the Nixyaawii Golden Eagles taking some lumps after a 51-34 defeat by the Joseph ladies.
Homan noted that the Golden Eagles are a big team that can dole out trouble if they set up in their half court offense. The Eagles got the jump early on their rivals with defensive pressure and good offensive execution. They led Nixyaawii 30-4 at half.
“We were happy to get the win which really sets us up well in the league,” Homan said.
Haley Miller had a terrific game with 11 points and eight rebounds. Albee, Hite and Madelyn Nelson scored in double digits and multiple steals.
“This was a great team win, and now we have a couple of days to get healthy and get back at it at home on Friday against Helix,” Homan said.
The ladies ended the week with a 5-0 league record and 15-2 record on the season. Currently ranked third in the state, they next stay home to face Griswold on Friday, Jan. 29.
For the boys, a lack of consistency reared its head again. The Eagles got off on the right foot with a 49-44 victory over Powder Valley. The win was due in no small part to Chase Murray’s 22-point performance. Murray sank seven three-pointers through the contest.
“His field goal percentage was amazing,” coach Olan Fulfer said. “He was a lot of fun to watch.”
Mason Ferre piled on 11 points while Hadley Miller added six points to the victory.
The following game proved less fruitful as the Eagles stuttered, going down Nixyaawii 52-35 despite sophomore Mason Ferre hitting five shots from behind the paint. At one point, the Eagles were up by four in the fourth quarter when the game got away from them.
“We were up, and when we stuck to our game plan we did well,” Fulfer said. “Then we went to panic or hero mode.”
Tyler Homan contributed eight points while Murray scored six for the Eagles.
“We’re inconsistent, but we’re getting there,” Fulfer said. “We’re inching closer and closer, but we need to play with more consistency.
The Eagles boys are 3-2 in league play and 10-7 overall while ranked 11 at state. They next play Griswold on Jan. 25.
