The Joseph Charter School girls basketball team took a three-game road trip west that proved an exhausting adventure for the squad. The Eagles went 1-2 on the journey that started Thursday, Dec. 26, versus Dufur.
The ladies cruised to an easy, 46-29 win over the Rangers. Coach Lance Homan said the Eagles played well.
“We played a very solid game against Dufur,” he said. “It was nice to see our kids come out of Christmas ready to play. Dufur was a very athletic team, but we were able to bring a lot of energy and take care of business.”
Supernatural Sabrina Albee nailed the rim for 30 points while Camille Crenshaw cashed in with eight of her own.
Friday saw the Eagles getting plundered versus the Perrydale Pirates squad. The ladies flew to earth on the bottom end of a 33-25 defensive contest. Homan said the Eagles had their work cut out for them against the athletic Pirates, who stifled the Eagles with high pressure and forced the ladies to miss a number of shots. Still, they battled on.
“I was proud of how hard our kids fought until the end,” Homan said.
Albee led the scoring with 14 while Brianna Micka added five points to the cause.
Top-ranked St. Paul wasn’t any more benevolent toward the ladies as they put the Eagles to the sword, 41-22. Coach Homan said it was easy to see how the Buckaroos are tops in the state although the Eagles’ defensive plan of sagging in worked pretty well.
“They are just so big and strong underneath that we could not keep them off the offensive boards,” he said. “They killed us inside.” He added that the absence of Madelyn Nelson caused a negative effect.
Albee again led the scoring with 16 points in the round. No one else had more than two.
The week left the Eagles with a 7-3 preseason record and ranked seventh in the state. They next play Crane on Thursday, Jan. 2 and Country Christian on the Saturday following at Pendleton High School.
