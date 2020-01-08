The Joseph Charter School lady Eagles are on an uncharacteristic four-game slide after the past weekend after losses to Crane and Country Christian at Pendleton.
Crane, ranked second in the state, made a quick dinner out of the Eagles with a 54-30 victory.
Coach Lance Homan noted that the Mustangs are a well-coached squad with good size and great athletes, who shoot the ball with authority. He also said he thought that the first three quarters went relatively well, but Crane started to pull away after that.
Supreme Sabrina Albee led the scoring with 16 points while caching away seven boards, three steals and three assists while Madelyn Nelson offered up 10 points and three thefts. Molly Curry hauled in seven boards while Brianna Micka tallied six.
"Our team has been struggling offensively and we are going to work hard to try to figure out what's going on," Homan said of the loss.
Coach Homan said that the team put forth a better effort against Country Christian the following day, but team shooting was worse. The ladies created 30 turnovers, but could not convert them to points, which hurt the squad.
The ladies shot only 9 for 59 from the field, a dismal 13%, which Homan noted would not win games — especially against a top five opponent.
Albee had her usual stellar game with 20 points in the ring while seizing eight boards and four steals. Camille Crenshaw claimed five points while harvesting 8 boards and two steals. Micka added four boards and seven steals.
"It's tough to lose four games in a row, but we are trying to keep it in perspective," Coach Homan said. "These past four opponents are all ranked inside the top five in the state, and I would imagine will be in the state tournament."
The losses left the ladies with a 7-5 record and holding down fourth place in the Old Oregon League. They fall into the seventh slot in state rankings.
The ladies next battle Griswold at home on Friday, Jan. 10.
