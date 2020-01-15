After four straight losses to the top state teams, Joseph Chart School's lady Eagles got back on track with a 51-27 steamrolling of the Griswold Grizzlies.
The outcome of the battle was clear from the start with the ladies leading 31-11 at the half. As per usual, the bench got plenty of quality floor time in the contest while starters enjoyed a well-deserved break.
Supreme Sabrina Albee cleaned up in scoring with 18 through the bucket while snatching 12 boards and handing out seven assists. She also recorded a half-dozen thefts. Madelyn Nelson burned the hoop with 14 points and committed six theft crimes.
Camille Crenshaw recorded six points while seizing an amazing 11 boards while Brianna Micka dumped in eight points along with six steals and four assists.
Albee was happy with the win.
"It felt good to get our first league victory tonight," she said. "It feels good now that we got some rest and got to play at home."
Coach Lance Homan noted the victory was a full team effort, despite some shortcomings.
"We didn't play as crisp as I would have liked, but it was good to get a win," he said.
Homan also noted he enjoyed seeing several players score and do some good work on the court. The coach also said that he thought the defense played well and expected the squad to clean up some of their dusty spots before they play again this weekend.
"Overall, it was good to see the girls back out on the floor and play with some confidence," he said.
The ladies are now 1-0 in league play and 8-4 overall. They have the seventh slot in league rankings.
(0) comments
