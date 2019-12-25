The lady Outlaws shot a few holes and then some in the Imbler Panthers during a Dec. 19 battle. Imbler came up on the very short end of a 63-16 stick on their own court.
The Outlaws were hard at it from the get-go, outscoring Imbler 15-6 in the first quarter and 19-1 in the second. You get the picture.
Coach Mike Crawford noted that the Panthers are in a rebuilding year and that a sophomore on its squad scored more than half the team’s points. Crawford played every girl on the varsity team, all of whom scored at least two points.
The ladies spread their scoring well across the board with junior Claire Farwell leading the way with a dozen points. Scrambling just behind with 11 points each were junior Zari Bathke, who shot a noteworthy 71 % from the field and sophomore standout, Asiya Salim. Ashlyn Gray added six to the mix.
Defensively, Farwell added to her double-digit performance with an amazing 10 steals on the evening. Four players snatched four boards each.
Coach Crawford said the ladies played well and noted Farwell’s double-double in points and steals as well as her 63% shooting from the floor.
“She had a great game,” Crawford said. He added that all the players getting significant floor time is a good way to go into Christmas break.
The Outlaws will face Nixyaawii on Friday, Dec. 27.
“That’ll be a good challenge a week before we start league,” he said. “I like where we’re at right now; we’re playing well and looking forward to every game.”
The Outlaws have a 6-1 preseason record and rank second in the state.
