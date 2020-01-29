Weston-McEwen came to visit the Enterprise Outlaws’ home court and fell to EHS 44-27. Highly over-matched, the Tiger Scots’ bruising loss happened even with Outlaws’ coach, Mike Crawford, playing 10 girls in the first quarter.
The Tiger Scots only scored 12 points through the first three quarters.
The rest of the game stayed much the same. Every girl got quality time on the court. Sophomore Rylin Kirkland netted nine while Casidee Harrod nailed seven and sisters Ashlyn and Jada Gray bucketed six each.
Defensively, Harrod had six boards while Asiya Salim gathered five. Zari Bathke notched five steals on her belt and handed out four assists.
Crawford said the game ran rough at times and was never very pretty.
“There were a lot of fouls, and it had no flow,” Crawford said. “It was obvious we were going to win, early in the game.” He also said his starters played very little in the contest, adding, “There’s no joy in beating a team by 60 points.”
Nearly everyone on the squad scored points and seating the starters gave less experienced players valuable time to work on their game, and the squad reached one other milestone.
“We’ve officially qualified for district now,” he said.
The ladies strode one step closer to state with a mixed weekend including a satisfying home win against arch-enemy, Grant Union, but suffering defeat by a one point margin at the Union Bobcats’ lair.
Friday’s Jan. 24 game against the Prospectors proved the Outlaws have overcome major barriers over the years as Grant Union has proved very tough to beat. This year, the Lady Outlaws cruised to victory in both home and away battles versus their nemesis.
The Outlaws’ balanced scoring attack persevered in the 38-32 victory despite shooting a mere 22% from the floor and 57% from the foul line. Enterprise led the entire way and outscored the Prospectors in each quarter, save the last.
“We played decent basketball against GU most of the night,” Crawford said.
Carsyn Miller popped in 14 points while Ashlyn Gray poked through 11. Jada Gray added six points. Defensively, Ashlyn Gray served as queen of the boards with an even dozen in her efforts while Claire Farwell seized 11. Gray also committed six thefts and recorded an amazing seven deflections on the evening.
The following day saw the ladies traveling to Union Bobcat country and leaving with a tough 33-32 loss. Stats showed the Outlaws shooting only 21% from the field with not a single scorer in double digits.
EHS trailed 16-15 at the half and the game tied at 23 after the third quarter. Tragically, Enterprise held a one point lead with 7.8 seconds left before one of the Outlaws ladies was charged with a loose ball foul. The Bobcats player sank both shots to put the game away in the waning seconds.
Gray and Miller led the scoring with nine and eight points respectively. Defensively, Rylin Kirkland snagged a dozen rebounds and a block while Farwell grabbed seven boards and had five steals to boot.
“It was a really good game,” Crawford said. “It wasn’t an offensive game; it was a great defensive game, and we played well enough to win it.”
The coach added that although the ladies played well last week, he thinks they’ll play even better this week.
“I think we’re motivated to get it done,” he said.
The ladies are 5-2 in league play and 13-3 overall while holding down the sixth slot in state rankings. They next play at Weston-McEwen on Saturday, Feb. 1.
