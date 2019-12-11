Cold shooting irons left the lady Outlaws pushing up daisies in their Friday, Dec. 6 matchup versus the Crane Mustangs.
Coach Mike Crawford said the ladies shot only 27% from the floor while attempting only 30 shots during the battle.
“We played a miserable game against Crane,” he said. “We didn’t get many shots and we turned the ball over 42 times.” He added that the team was tired after the long bus ride and didn’t have a lot to give. Consequently, the ladies weren’t prepared to face a team of the Mustangs’ caliber.
The Outlaws were down 15-2 at the first quarter buzzer, but whittled scoring down to 10 points even in the second quarter and outscored the Mustangs nine points to eight in the fourt, but it wasn’t enough.
Sophomore Asiya Salim led the ladies with eight points and shot 50% from the field. No one else was even close in floor shooting percentage. Claire Farwell and Ashlyn Gray went 3 for 4 from the free throw line.
Defensively, Gray led the Outlaws in rebounds with nine while sister, Jada Gray, snatched seven. Gray also notched four steals and Salim chipped in with three.
The contest versus the Jordan Valley Mustangs was more to Crawford’s liking. The ladies attempted 57 shots and turnovers were nearly cut in half with only 22 for the 35-33 victory.
The coach still noted some issues as he said the team played tired and missed a significant number of easy shots. The ladies shot only 30% from the field although bright spots included Jada Gray’s 4 for 5 from the floor, leading the team with eight points.
The score was tied at four at the end of the first quarter, and the lead changed hands a number of times with the Mustangs leading by seven at one point and the Outlaws leading by six at another. The Mustangs led 25-23 at the end of the third quarter before the Outlaws got some fire under their heels to finish with a victory.
Ashlyn Gray was in the second slot for scoring with seven points while Salim added six. Defensively, Casidee Harrod led the squad with eight boards while Ashlyn Gray and Rylin Kirkland nailed six each. Salim added five steals for the cause.
“When you’re trying to get things going in the right direction, we do it a little bit at a time,” Crawford said. “We played much better the second day, and we’ll take it – we’ll go forward and see what we can do.”
The lady Outlaws next face Wallowa and Pine Eagle on Friday, Dec. 13 and Dec. 14 respectively.
“These games on Friday and Saturday are our last two home games of the preseason; everything else is out on the road,” Crawford said.
