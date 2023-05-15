NYSSA – The Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa baseball team placed an exclamation point on the 3A Special District 3 season with two road victories over the Nyssa Bulldogs on Friday, May 12.
The Eagles had to fight for the win in game one after Nyssa led 3-2 midway in the contest. With junior Jaxson Grover on the mound for Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa, the Eagles fought back in the latter innings to take a 9-5 victory over the Dawgs.
The defense stepped up in game two for Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa, allowing only one Nyssa runner to cross home plate. The Eagles’ bats were busy as the team took a 5-1 win over Nyssa to close out the district year.
Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa (16-5 overall, 11-1 3A Special District 3) ends the regular season with a lone loss to Burns on April 7 and as the regular season champion. Before preparing for the district playoffs, the Eagles end the season with a scheduled doubleheader versus the junior varsity squad of the 4A La Grande Tigers on Tuesday, May 16 in La Grande.
