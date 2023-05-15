Jesse Larison 2023

Jesse Larison and the Eagles baseball team swept two games on the road in Nyssa on Friday, May 12, 2023 and won the district title.

 John Braese/easteroregonsports.com

NYSSA – The Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa baseball team placed an exclamation point on the 3A Special District 3 season with two road victories over the Nyssa Bulldogs on Friday, May 12.

The Eagles had to fight for the win in game one after Nyssa led 3-2 midway in the contest. With junior Jaxson Grover on the mound for Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa, the Eagles fought back in the latter innings to take a 9-5 victory over the Dawgs.

