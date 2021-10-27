ENTERPRISE — When it comes to high school football, success has been had at all three schools in Wallowa County.
Wallowa, with four state championships, arguably has the best all-time local resume. Enterprise, one could argue, had the most consistent stretch. Joseph has reemerged at the six-man level.
With the state playoffs just around the corner, what better time to ask the question of what has been the best decade for each team throughout its history?
That is what will be looked at here.
Full disclosure: OSAA didn’t start recognizing state championships until 1940, and inconsistently until 1943, so this exam of the decades will begin with the 1950s.
Wallowa Cougars
Two decades clearly stand out when looking at the Cougars’ history: The 1950s and the 1990s.
An argument could be made for both, as well. The early 1950s were a time of dominance by Wallowa, which won its first two state championships back to back in 1951 and 1952 — going undefeated in the process both seasons. The 1951 squad registered two shutouts in the playoffs, including a 34-0 blanking of Gervais to claim the program’s first state title. A year later, another 12-0 season followed, and while Wallowa was tested a bit more in the postseason, there still was little issue in the championship game, a 27-12 win over Drain. That, though, was the team’s last playoff victory for 14 years.
The 1990s were highlighted by the 1993 team’s undefeated season and a 48-18 thumping of St. Paul to cap a 13-0 campaign. It was also a decade of “what ifs” for the Cougars. Five years in a row Wallowa reached the state semifinals, and only once did they win it all, despite being a team that, in that five-year stretch, went 49-6. Four years in a row the Cougars played Dufur in the state semifinals, and fell three of the four, the exception being a 20-14 win in 1993 en route to the state title. The most painful of those losses was a 30-26 setback to Dufur in 1994, not only due to the tight score, but due to the Rangers running away with a state title over Eddyville the following week, 50-14. In fact, the three teams to defeat Wallowa in the semis in 94-96 (Dufur twice, and Powers) all won state crowns.
Wallowa went 6-2 in the postseason in the 1950s, and 7-4 in the 1990s. The 1992 semifinal trip also ended a 25-year playoff drought that had gone since 1967, the team’s other state championship campaign.
It’s close, but we’re calling the 1950s as the best decade in Cougar history. While the overall record of the early 90s was better, back-to-back state championships is hard to trump.
Enterprise Outlaws
There is no discussion here. The 1980s were prime time for Enterprise, then known as the Savages. The dominance really started in 1979 with Enterprise reaching its first state championship game, though the previously unbeaten Savages were decimated by St. Mary’s that day, 40-0.
It began a playoff rivalry between the schools. Enterprise returned to the title game in 1982 with a lockdown defense that had shut out its previous three playoff opponents. The Savages held St. Mary’s to just three points in the rematch of the 1979 game, but missed out on a title, falling 3-0 despite allowing an average of 0.75 points per game in the postseason.
A year later, St. Mary’s, seemingly having Enterprise’s number, stopped a previously unbeaten squad led by Chuck Corak again, this time in the semifinals, and again via shutout, 13-0.
Then came 1984. The year that the Red and Black finally broke through. The Savages went 13-0, shut out their first two playoff opponents, edged Colton 16-6 in the semifinals, and held Yoncalla — who was averaging nearly 50 points per game in the playoffs — to just two touchdowns as they won what is the program’s only state championship, 17-14.
Only once since — in 1998 — has Enterprise returned to the championship game, a 15-6 loss to Amity.
For the 1980s, the Savages posted a record of 96-17, six times winning 10 or more games. In the playoffs, they were 14-7, reaching the postseason eight times in the 10 years, winning at least one game seven times, reaching the semifinals four times and the championship game thrice.
An argument could be made that this was the best decade among the three schools, though that is for another day.
Joseph Eagles
Joseph, a dominant force on the girls basketball court, has had a rough time on the gridiron. The Eagles reached the playoffs in 1958, but went one and done, and were left on the outside looking in until 2005, when Rusty Eschler guided them to the state semifinals and a 10-2 record in their first year in eight-man football. Three years later, they returned to the semifinals, then went one step further and played for a state title, falling to Imbler, 48-36, to finish 11-2, their only losses that season coming to the Panthers.
Success then eluded Joseph until 2018 and an OSAA trial run of six-man football, which it hadn’t played since the 1950s. The Eagles dropped down to the pilot and in 2018 rolled every opponent on the way to a 7-0 record and a de-facto state title, a 64-31 win over McKenzie. A year later, they were undefeated again and back in the championship before South Wasco County — the only team to stay close to them the first two seasons — did the unthinkable and stopped the Eagles’ offense for a 19-6 win.
With just two decades to consider, the 2000s and the 2010s, this is a tougher call. On one hand, it seems an easy argument to say the 2010s, given the state title. But it was in a pilot season, and the team had limited success prior. The 2000s saw them win multiple playoff games (which is unprecedented in prior history), going 5-3 and playing for a sanctioned OSAA championship.
But there is something to be said about beating who is across from you, and the Eagles did that to close the decade — going 13-1 and outscoring teams by an average of 55-7, and an average of 58.8-6.2 in the 13 wins. Call it recency bias, but we’ll by a hair give it to the 2010s.
