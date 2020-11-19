LOSTINE — The 2020 Lostine Turkey Trot has been postponed from Saturday, Nov. 21, because, like many other events, of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to one of the organizers.
“We were worried because it is a gathering of people,” co-organizer Cheryl Couglan said. “We’re trying to find how to do it as a virtual event instead of a live event. The problem is none of us have ever done anything like that before.”
Although it was intended as a Thanksgiving-time event, that will have to change. Coughlan said when organizers decide how to hold the run, they’ll rename it.
Now in it's 37th year, the 5K or 10K run along the Lostine River can also be a flat 1-mile run out and back.
The main sponsor of the Lostine River Run is the Rotary Club of Wallowa County. Rotary proceeds benefit the Memorial Scholarship Funds.
Brian Greer, another organizer, said in an email that after meeting late Monday, Nov. 16, the Rotary’s committee decided on postponement due to ongoing concerns about the recent uptick in COVID cases in our county and surrounding areas. The Rotary Club believes that it's obligation to social responsibility is more important than efforts to raise money.
The committee will meet again after the Thanksgiving holiday and decide the future of our event, Greer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.