Enterprise wrestler Hunter Harvey (6-7) placed 5th and scored 11.0 team points at the Mac High Christmas tourney. Harvey, in the 152-pound class, was defeated by a fall in a hard-fought 2 minutes 38 sec. duel with Jacob Harris of Riverside High School. Harvey won his next two matches convincingly, in 0:54 secs and 1:39.
Enterprise’s Drew Widener, wrestling in the 285 pound class, won his last two matches by falls, but was unplaced in the matches.
